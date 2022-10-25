The two family-friendly brands give a new meaning to 'playing with your food' with new, yeti-shaped pasta to enjoy with the award winning Yeti in My Spaghetti game!



Yeti in My Spaghetti and Pastabilities Give You A Pasta-tively Fun Way To Celebrate World Pasta Day! (CNW Group/PlayMonster LLC) (PRNewswire)

BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pastabilities, producers of fun and unique pasta, and PlayMonster, manufacturers of the award-winning Yeti in My Spaghetti game, want to take a bite out of family game night! The two family-friendly brands have collaborated to give foodies and game-players the ultimate family night-in with their limited-edition launch of Yeti Pasta and game bundle!

With pasta being an all-round family favorite meal, and the well-known Yeti character from the popular game being so adored by kids, Yeti Pasta is sure to win-over the taste buds of even the pickiest of eaters, while giving parents the peace of mind knowing that only the most premium ingredients were used in the product.

The Yeti shaped pasta and game bundle is available for a limited time. Whether it's for holiday gift-giving, a creative house-warming gift, or your next game night the limited edition Yeti Pasta and family game bundle is sure to put a pasta-tively fun spin on family night-in.

"With this first-ever colab of Yeti Pasta and our Yeti in My Spaghetti game, we're excited to see families spend quality time together," says Lisa Wuennemann, global VP marketing at PlayMonster. "A family dinner and game night has never been so much fun."

"As a long-time fan of Yeti in My Spaghetti, the opportunity to work with PlayMonster to create healthy and fun pasta designs was a dream come true," says Carey Aron, president at The Pasta Shoppe, the company behind the Pastabilities brand. "It has been amazing to combine our love of healthy pasta with a game that families adore and we're excited to share our new Yeti pasta with everyone and celebrate world pasta day."

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives of all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as Koosh®, Playskool, Spirograph®, The Magical World of Disney Trivia, "TOTY Game of the Year'' Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, THINGS…®, Farkle, Five Crowns®, Colorforms, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, Snap Ships® and the recently acquired Ann Williams Group including Loopdedoo®, Craft-Tastic®, Craft Crush™ and Sticker & Chill™.

About The Pasta Shoppe LLC

The Pasta Shoppe LLC is a specialty pasta manufacturer creating fun, unique, and healthy pasta products. For nearly thirty years, the Pastabilities® brand has innovated the wheat to make it work for the ever-changing needs of pasta lovers. Pastabilities is now the delicious answer for vegans, kids, seniors, and anyone who wants healthier noodles that still taste like the pasta they know and love. Because we manufacture using only premium ingredients, better-for-you food has never been more well received by families and fans of pasta everywhere. (Check out our thousands of 5-star reviews!) Discover why The World is Full of Pastabilities® at www.pastashoppe.com

