Nexii Completes 10 Highway Rest-Area Buildings in New York

HAZLETON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions today announces the manufacturing completion of 10 service plaza buildings as part of a larger project along the New York State Thruway. Acting as a subcontractor for design builder AECOM Tishman, Nexii designed and manufactured the high-performance building envelopes as efficient, sustainable alternatives to traditional commercial retail at rest stops. These 10 public structures are part of an ongoing project that will introduce 23 new service plazas along the New York State Thruway by 2024.

Each building is between 6,400 and 14,800 square feet and made with Nexii panels using the company's breakthrough concrete alternative, Nexiite. Nexii's building solution requires fewer resources, produces near-zero on-site construction waste and significantly reduces end-to-end carbon emissions.

A preliminary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Nexii's panels compared to a functionally equivalent high performance tilt-up design suggests a 36% reduction in embodied carbon for Nexii's high performance envelope, from extraction through end-of-life.1

Building panels for this project are precision manufactured at the Nexii Certified Manufacturer (NCM) plant in Hazleton, PA and rapidly assembled on-site, reducing build times and construction costs and creating non-toxic, disaster resilient, highly efficient buildings.

The Hazleton NCM plant, which opened earlier this year, is the Vancouver-based company's first manufacturing plant in the United States. The plant has brought 100 green jobs to the community, with a goal of 250 total jobs as work begins on additional projects, including the upcoming construction of a green data center.

"We are so proud of the Hazleton team, which is currently producing more than 6,000 square feet of Nexiite panels each week," said Stephen Sidwell, Co-founder and CEO of Nexii. "And we're thrilled that governments at all levels are becoming increasingly committed to building in a more sustainable and efficient way. Taking on large-scale projects like this one allows us to more quickly scale our vision for a greener future."

Nexii is working to revolutionize how the world builds–an important mission, since buildings and construction are responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually. Buildings made with Nexiite use approximately 31% less embodied carbon than conventional construction materials2 and use, on average, one-third less energy overall, driven largely by a reduction in heating and cooling loads. Nexii's building process also accelerates standard build times by up to 75% and eliminates nearly all onsite construction waste.3 This innovative approach to building couldn't be more timely, as the Federal government looks to reduce infrastructure emissions through the Buy Clean Initiative .

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii's breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii's mission to build a vibrant future for people and planet.

1 Includes above grade, infill, header, and sill panels. Preliminary LCA Modeling of Thruways, Indian Castle, PA, 3rd Party Report 2022

2 Determined through third-party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), versus conventional construction baseline such as steel stud and high performance tilt-up concrete and averaged across projects modelled to date.

3 Based on on-site assembly of Nexii commercial retail unit envelope vs. conventional envelope. Nexii's whole building solution reduces on-site construction waste to near zero through a combination of precision manufacturing, flat-pack transportation, and on-site assembly.

