Philadelphia Energy Authority Announces Request for Information for Virtual Power Plan (VPP) Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) has released a Request for Information for Virtual Power Plan (VPP) solutions.

PEA is seeking innovative ideas for virtual power plant implementation including technology solutions, implementation best practices, financial structures, and program structures. The goal is to determine how PEA, as a municipal authority, can promote and deploy VPP technologies in Philadelphia while advancing energy affordability, and serve as a national model for the deployment of VPPs by non-load serving entities in urban and other underserved areas.

Respondents may submit either:

(i) a comprehensive proposal for the structure and elements of a VPP or

(ii) a complete, turnkey component of a VPP that they are most qualified to provide.

PEA hopes to use this information to develop a service contract opportunity for testing or piloting VPP and/or DER and smart building technologies in Philadelphia, other areas of Pennsylvania, and in partnership with other cities and municipalities interested in pursuing VPP technologies. Key reviewers include local utilities and state officials.

Respondents must submit their Responses electronically to: Philadelphia Energy Authority at info@philaenergy.org and include "VPP RFI – [Firm Name]" in the email subject line no later than Monday, December 19, 2022. Questions must be submitted by email no later than November 7, 2022.

To access the RFP, visit https://philaenergy.org/public_bids/pea-rfi-virtual-power-plant-implementation/

About Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority building a robust, equitable clean energy economy for Philadelphia. PEA runs the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. PEA has supported over $291 million in projects and created over 2500 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org .

