LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released today the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Sustainability,
a new framework to evaluate how universities are taking action to tackle the world's most pressing environmental and social issues.  
Jessica Turner, CEO at QS, said: "QS aims to provide prospective students with independent insights into university records in improving sustainability and support universities in monitoring their progress as they strive to implement their ESG[1] strategies and find solutions to unprecedented global challenges."

The overall rank of the 700 universities featured is determined by the sum of their scores in two categories:

  • Environmental Impact (aggregating three indicators: Sustainable Institutions, Sustainable Education and Sustainable Research)
  • Social Impact (aggregating five indicators: Equality, Knowledge Exchange, Impact of Education, Employability and Opportunities, and Quality of Life).

UC Berkely is the global leader, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia. The University of Edinburgh (4th) is the top British institution while The University of New South Wales and The University of Sydney—share fifth place. The University of Tokyo (7th) is Asia's leader. UPenn, Yale and The University of Auckland complete the top-10.

QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023: Top 20

2023



1

UC Berkeley

US

2

University of Toronto

Canada

3

University of British Columbia

Canada

4

The University of Edinburgh

UK

5=

UNSW Sydney

Australia

5=

The University of Sydney

Australia

7

The University of Tokyo

Japan

8

University of Pennsylvania

US

9

Yale University

US

10

The University of Auckland

New Zealand

11

Uppsala University

Sweden

12

Lund University

Sweden

13

University of Glasgow

UK

14

University of California, Davis

US

15

Aarhus University

Denmark

16

University of Oxford

UK

17

Western University

Canada

18

Newcastle University

UK

19

University of Cambridge

UK

20

Harvard University

US

The US dominates the rankings with 135 universities, followed by the UK (67), Germany (39), Mainland China (37),  Australia (33) and Italy (31).

  • Sweden boasts Continental Europe's two highest-ranked universities, with Uppsala University and Lund university placing 11th and 12th globally. Denmark is home to the third highest, Aarhus University (15th).
  • For Sustainable Research, four Scandinavian universities are among the world's top-5 while the National University of Singapore is the leader.
  • Universidade de São Paulo (34th) is Latin America's leader.
  • The University of Cape Town (132nd) is Africa's leader.
  • China's top performer is Peking University (118th) while India's is IIT Bombay (281-300).

[1] Environmental, Social, Governance

