REALTY ONE GROUP GROWS AND EXPANDS IN Q3 DESPITE A CHALLENGING HOUSING MARKET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is forging ahead, growing domestically and internationally despite challenges to the U.S. economy and abroad.

The global real estate powerhouse has sold more than 66 franchises and opened 67 new locations this year alone, increasing the number of open Realty ONE Group offices by 22%, year to date. And the franchisor opened the doors to new international locations in Spain, Costa Rica and Portugal, while recently announcing it will launch in Boliva, its ninth country or territory. While other national brands may be losing agents, real estate professionals are joining Realty ONE Group's expanding network daily.

"While others are feeling defeated during troubling times, we're doubling and tripling down on Business Coaching for our real estate professionals to navigate their careers and uncover opportunities for success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Beyond our world-class, top-of-class and best-in-class offering, we're building out a network of elite leaders and agents who wake up every day with the right mindset - to succeed no matter what."

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R)List. Together as ONE, the company and its Affiliates have impacted nearly 150,000 lives this year already, donating nearly $128,810 for its ONE Cares programs and initiatives.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry, hosted its elite leaders, Broker/Owners and Managers from around the U.S. and internationally, at their annual Basecamp 2022 the second week of October in Austin, Texas, donating $11,111 via its ONE Cares 501(c)3 to local nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, to help the homeless.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

