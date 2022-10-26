Researchscape International Expands Line of Omnibus Surveys and Adds Flash Polls

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Corporate Researchers' Conference being held here from October 26 through the 28th, Researchscape International is introducing an expanded line of omnibus surveys and new flash polls designed to recession-proof research for public relations and corporate marketing professionals.

Researchscape is a survey-research consultancy and SaaS firm. The new survey offering, called Weekend Omnibus, will be sold in blocks of 5 questions for $995 per block, and fielded to 1,000 U.S. adults. Each Weekend Omnibus survey project includes a professional review and edit of the draft questions and delivers results by Monday (Tuesdays following federal holidays). An On-Demand Omnibus is also available, on the client's schedule, for an additional $1,000.

In addition, Researchscape now offers Flash Polls; quick-turn, dedicated surveys to target audiences. Starting with 10 questions at $2,995, Flash Polls reaches target markets as specified by country, location within the country, age, household income, employment status, marital status, the presence of children in the household, race/ethnicity and education level. Broad surveys to 1,000 consumers field in 24 hours; the narrower the target group, the longer the field time. Supported countries include the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia. For non-English-speaking countries, the Country Survey ($7,995) includes one bundled translation and fields in a few weeks.

"Our clients have told us that they need to recession-proof their research," said Jeffrey Henning, chief research officer. "Many are anticipating lower budgets for 2023 yet want to include professional research services in the mix, rather than relying solely on do-it-yourself platforms. While we've been offering surveys for 10 years, and omnibus surveys for half that time, it was clear 2023 requires new services."

Every omnibus survey and flash poll includes results delivered in PowerPoint, Word and Excel, with key insights selected by artificial intelligence from comprehensive crosstabs. The text of open-ended questions is displayed as a word cloud showing the most frequent words and phrases, with top quotes illustrating each. Other included analyses depend on the types of questions fielded: ranking segments for rank questions, pricing analyses for willingness-to-pay questions, key driver analyses for satisfaction research and aided vs. unaided analysis for brand-awareness questions.

"Corporate researchers and PR professionals want their draft questions reviewed by an expert, rather than risk fielding poorly worded and biased questions themselves," said Tony Cheevers, chief customer officer, Researchscape. "They want the key conclusions highlighted for them, rather than picking through spreadsheets. These new standardized professional services offer the best of both worlds—high-touch 'Do It For You' research near the cost of 'Do It Yourself' surveys."

For more information about Researchscape's newest survey and flash poll services, contact Tony Cheevers at tcheevers@researchscape.com or at 888-983-1675.

About Researchscape International

Researchscape International, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with offices in St. Louis and Ottawa, Canada, is an agile survey-research consultancy and SaaS firm delivering PR surveys, omnibus surveys, automated reporting tools and other research-related services to marketers and agencies. Its surveys are frequently used to drive thought leadership, support content creation and help grow organizations' public profiles. Custom surveys support product launches, crisis communications, customer satisfaction and more.

