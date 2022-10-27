Arrow Reports $12.2 million in Q3 Net Income, Loan Growth of $80 Million in the Quarter

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.74. Loan growth and deposit growth were both strong in the quarter, increasing by $80 million and $249 million, respectively.

Third-Quarter Highlights

Earnings:

  • Net income was $12.2 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.14%.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.19%.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) was 13.34%.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.74 for the third quarter.
  • Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $573 thousand as compared to $153 thousand for the comparable 2021 quarter.
  • Revenue for third quarter of 2022 was $38.7 million as compared to $36.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet:

  • Total assets were $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, a record high.
  • Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022, a record high.
  • Total deposits were $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • Loans to deposits ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 77.1%

Additional Items:

  • Book value per share was $20.91, down by 4.2% over the prior-year level, primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available for sale investment portfolio as a result of increasing interest rates.
  • Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022 represented 0.24% of period-end assets, down from 0.29% at September 30, 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million, down slightly from $13.0 million for the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in third-quarter net income was primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million in income earned on loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in the provision expense for credit losses to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $99 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

"Arrow had a very strong third quarter, including $80 million of loan growth in the third quarter to reach a record high," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "We also completed a conversion of our core banking system in the quarter, which represents a significant investment in technology, operational efficiency and the future of our digital experience. I am proud of our team for continuing to deliver value to our shareholders while advancing our long-term strategic initiatives."

In recognition of the team's tremendous dedication and efforts, Arrow awarded a special bonus in the third quarter, similar to special pandemic bonuses awarded in 2021 and 2020 for outstanding performance.

Additionally, subsidiary Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company announced the consolidation of a smaller Queensbury branch (Aviation Road) into its largest Queensbury branch (Upper Glen Street) as part of our ongoing branch network optimization. The consolidation is expected to become effective in December, and is paired with significant renovations to enhance the Upper Glen Street branch customer experience.

Specific details include:

Income Statement

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter was $30.9 million, up 7.9% from $28.6 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans were $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.1% from $27.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to loan growth and higher market rates. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $29.6 million total, were $70 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021 resulting from the wind-down of the PPP loan program. In addition, there was an inclusion of $536 thousand to interest income related to an amortization adjustment of indirect loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 182.8%, from $1.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to year-over-year deposit growth and higher deposit rates.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to a variety of factors including higher market rates impacting asset yields, a reduction in cash balances and a one-time adjustment related to indirect loan fees. Net interest margin, excluding PPP income, increased to 3.14% from 2.84% in the comparable prior-year quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased primarily due to the repricing of municipal deposits.

















Three Months Ended






September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021





Interest and Dividend Income

$

34,207



$

29,807






























Interest Expense

3,306



1,169






Net Interest Income

30,901



28,638














Average Earning Assets(1)

3,902,119



3,734,206






Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,781,985



2,705,283














Yield on Earning Assets(1)

3.48

%


3.17

%













Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.47



0.17














Net Interest Spread

3.01



3.00






















Net Interest Margin

3.14



3.04














Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income

$

70



$

2,530






Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans

30,831



26,108






Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans

3.14

%


2.84

%













(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
















  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2022, the provision for credit losses was $1.7 million, compared to $99 thousand in provision expense in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the increase were strong loan growth and a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions.
  • Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $7.8 million, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2021 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $230 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021, driven by market conditions. Fees and other services to customers increased $105 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $193 thousand from the third quarter of 2021. Other operating income increased $176 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2021 due to a variety of factors, including bank-owned life insurance proceeds.
  • Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million, an increase from $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, $550 thousand relating to additional actuarial pension expense was recognized as a result of exceeding the threshold amount of lump sum distributions during the year. The expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other expenses was $30 thousand.
  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $161.7 million, or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $241.6 million, or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Investments: Total investments were $759.4 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $72.2 million, or 10.5%, compared to September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $7.5 million, or 1.0%, compared to June 30, 2022. In 2022, the rising interest rate environment resulted in an increase of unrealized losses versus the comparable prior period.
  • Loans: Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022 reaching a record high for Arrow. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 was $80.0 million and increased $270.0 million, or 10.2%, from September 30, 2021. In the third quarter, total outstanding commercial loans increased $16.3 million, or 2.0%, driven mostly by commercial real estate loan growth. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $24.5 million, or 2.4%, in the third quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $39.2 million, or 3.9%, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $29.2 million on September 30, 2022, which represented 1.00% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2021. Asset quality remained solid at September 30, 2022. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 0.02% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022, represented 0.24% of period-end assets, compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2021.
  • Deposits: At September 30, 2022, deposit balances were $3.8 billion. Deposits in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $249.4 million from the prior quarter and increased by $189.5 million, or 5.3%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits increased $127.3 million in the third quarter and $13.8 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2021. Non-municipal deposits increased $122.1 million for the quarter and $175.7 million, or 6.7%, from September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 24.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 23.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total time deposits were $186.7 million.
  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $345.6 million on September 30, 2022, down $14.6 million, or 4.1%, from September 30, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $49.1 million as of September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available-for-sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.14% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.93%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 15, 2022, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.27 per share. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 23, 2022. This is the 14th consecutive year Arrow has declared a stock dividend.
  • Industry Recognition: In the third quarter of 2022, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries once again earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank ratings.

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)






























Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Interest and Fees on Loans


$

29,618



$

27,157



$

82,263



$

79,354


Interest on Deposits at Banks


1,201



163



1,826



351


Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:









Fully Taxable


2,603



1,632



7,236



4,809


Exempt from Federal Taxes


785



855



2,422



2,682


Total Interest and Dividend Income


34,207



29,807



93,747



87,196


INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


267



155



629



566


Savings Deposits


2,469



424



3,778



1,490


Time Deposits over $250,000


89



39



143



228


Other Time Deposits


150



133



370



511


Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase








3


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


110



197



405



586


Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


173



173



513



513


Interest on Financing Leases


48



48



145



146


Total Interest Expense


3,306



1,169



5,983



4,043


NET INTEREST INCOME


30,901



28,638



87,764



83,153


Provision for Credit Losses


1,715



99



3,389



(286)


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


29,186



28,539



84,375



83,439


NONINTEREST INCOME









Income From Fiduciary Activities


2,341



2,571



7,454



7,538


Fees for Other Services to Customers


3,071



2,966



8,916



8,494


Insurance Commissions


1,650



1,576



4,783



4,842


Net Gain (Loss) on Securities


95



(106)



379



250


Net Gain on Sales of Loans


18



211



80



2,251


Other Operating Income


652



476



2,121



1,405


Total Noninterest Income


7,827



7,694



23,733



24,780


NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and Employee Benefits


12,427



11,377



35,400



33,360


Occupancy Expenses, Net


1,521



1,403



4,721



4,480


Technology and Equipment Expense


4,049



3,833



11,802



11,002


FDIC Assessments


295



249



893



764


Other Operating Expense


3,156



2,561



7,922



7,582


Total Noninterest Expense


21,448



19,423



60,738



57,188


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


15,565



16,810



47,370



51,031


Provision for Income Taxes


3,402



3,821



10,658



11,483


NET INCOME


$

12,163



$

12,989



$

36,712



$

39,548


Average Shares Outstanding 1:









Basic


16,512



16,508



16,506



16,495


Diluted


16,558



16,568



16,553



16,554


Per Common Share:









Basic Earnings


$

0.74



$

0.79



$

2.22



$

2.40


Diluted Earnings


0.74



0.78



2.22



2.39



1 2021 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.




ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




















September 30,
2022


December 31, 2021


September 30,
2021

ASSETS






Cash and Due From Banks

$

44,872



$

26,978



$

49,430


Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

328,557



430,718



548,936


Investment Securities:






Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

575,054



559,316



486,900


Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $175,800 at September 30, 2022; $201,292 at December 31, 2021; and $203,936 at September 30, 2021)

182,178



196,566



198,337


Equity Securities

2,126



1,747



1,886


FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

4,720



5,380



5,380


Loans

2,924,794



2,667,941



2,654,751


Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,232)



(27,281)



(26,956)


Net Loans

2,895,562



2,640,660



2,627,795


Premises and Equipment, Net

54,015



46,217



44,003


Goodwill

21,873



21,873



21,873


Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,604



1,918



2,006


Other Assets

122,217



96,579



84,558


Total Assets

$

4,232,778



$

4,027,952



$

4,071,104


LIABILITIES






Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

910,221



810,274



841,910


Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,113,850



994,391



1,035,358


Savings Deposits

1,584,373



1,531,287



1,515,692


Time Deposits over $250,000

59,059



82,811



73,889


Other Time Deposits

127,602



131,734



138,714


Total Deposits

3,795,105



3,550,497



3,605,563


Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase





2,426








Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

25,000



45,000



45,000


Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
  Subsidiary Trusts

20,000



20,000



20,000


Finance Leases

5,131



5,169



5,181


Other Liabilities

41,992



36,100



32,763


Total Liabilities

3,887,228



3,656,766



3,710,933


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021






Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (21,423,992 Shares Issued at September 30, 2022 and 20,800,144 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021)

21,424



20,800



20,800


Additional Paid-in Capital

399,461



377,996



377,349


Retained Earnings

57,778



54,078



47,936








Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(49,070)



347



(3,719)


Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,900,975 Shares at September 30, 2022; 4,759,414 Shares at December 31, 2021 and 4,780,496 Shares at September 30, 2021)

(84,043)



(82,035)



(82,195)


Total Stockholders' Equity

345,550



371,186



360,171


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,232,778



$

4,027,952



$

4,071,104














Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)































Quarter Ended

9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

Net Income

$

12,163



$

11,974



$

12,575



$

10,309



$

12,989


Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):




















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

70



114



96



(104)



(79)






















Share and Per Share Data:1










Period End Shares Outstanding

16,523



16,503



16,493



16,522



16,500


Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,512



16,494



16,511



16,509



16,508


Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,558



16,535



16,566



16,574



16,568


Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.74



$

0.72



$

0.76



$

0.62



$

0.79


Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.74



0.72



0.76



0.61



0.78


Cash Dividend Per Share

0.262



0.262



0.262



0.252



0.245












Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










  Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

209,001



$

232,545



$

410,644



$

551,890



$

416,500


  Investment Securities

821,052



822,112



797,347



681,732



675,980


  Loans

2,872,066



2,804,180



2,678,796



2,660,665



2,641,726


  Deposits

3,598,519



3,569,754



3,582,256



3,590,766



3,435,933


  Other Borrowed Funds

50,125



50,140



68,596



70,162



72,187


  Shareholders' Equity

361,675



357,228



370,264



364,409



359,384


  Total Assets

4,047,738



4,012,999



4,054,943



4,060,540



3,902,041


Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.19

%


1.20

%


1.26

%


1.01

%


1.32

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.34

%


13.44

%


13.77

%


11.22

%


14.34

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

14.27

%


14.40

%


14.72

%


12.01

%


15.36

%

Average Earning Assets

$

3,902,119



$

3,858,837



$

3,886,787



$

3,894,287



$

3,734,206


Average Paying Liabilities

2,781,985



2,808,287



2,855,884



2,841,304



2,705,283


Interest Income

34,207



30,593



28,947



28,354



29,807


Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

268



269



270



285



292


Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

34,475



30,862



29,217



28,639



30,099


Interest Expense

3,306



1,555



1,122



1,152



1,169


Net Interest Income

30,901



29,038



27,825



27,202



28,638


Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

31,169



29,307



28,095



27,487



28,930


Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.14

%


3.02

%


2.90

%


2.77

%


3.04

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.17

%


3.05

%


2.93

%


2.80

%


3.07

%











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4










Noninterest Expense

$

21,448



$

20,345



$

18,945



$

20,860



$

19,423


Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

48



48



49



52



51


Net Noninterest Expense

$

21,400



$

20,297



$

18,896



$

20,808



$

19,372


Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

31,169



$

29,307



$

28,095



$

27,487



$

28,930


Noninterest Income

7,827



7,744



8,162



7,589



7,694












Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

95



154



130



(139)



(106)


Net Gross Income

$

38,901



$

36,897



$

36,127



$

35,215



$

36,730


Efficiency Ratio

55.01

%


55.01

%


52.30

%


59.09

%


52.74

%











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

345,550



$

356,498



$

357,243



$

371,186



$

360,171


Book Value per Share 1

20.91



21.60



21.66



22.47



21.83


Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,477



23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879


Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

19.49



20.17



20.22



21.03



20.38












Capital Ratios:5




















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.71

%


9.60

%


9.37

%


9.20

%


9.39

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.14

%


13.14

%


13.48

%


13.77

%


13.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.85

%


13.86

%


14.23

%


14.55

%


14.51

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.93

%


14.93

%


15.33

%


15.69

%


15.66

%











Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$

1,515,994



$

1,589,178



$

1,793,747



$

1,851,101



$

1,778,659





Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


































Footnotes:




















1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.



2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

345,550



$

356,498



$

357,243



$

371,186



$

360,171



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,477



23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

322,073



$

332,915



$

333,552



$

347,395



$

336,292














Period End Shares Outstanding

16,523



16,503



16,493



16,522



16,500



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

19.49



$

20.17



$

20.22



$

21.03



$

20.38



Net Income

12,163



11,974



12,575



10,309



12,989



Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

14.27

%


14.40

%


14.72

%


12.01

%


15.36

%












3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


Interest Income (GAAP)

$

34,207



$

30,593



$

28,947



$

28,354



$

29,807



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
     (Non-GAAP)

268



269



270



285



292



Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
     (Non-GAAP)

$

34,475



$

30,862



$

29,217



$

28,639



$

30,099



Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

30,901



$

29,038



$

27,825



$

27,202



$

28,638



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
     (Non-GAAP)

268



269



270



285



292



Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
     (Non-GAAP)

$

31,169



$

29,307



$

28,095



$

27,487



$

28,930



Average Earning Assets

$

3,902,119



$

3,858,837



$

3,886,787



$

3,894,287



$

3,734,206



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.17

%


3.05

%


2.93

%


2.80

%


3.07

%












4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).












5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2022 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.14%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


Total Risk Weighted Assets

$

2,856,224



$

2,790,520



$

2,661,952



$

2,552,812



$

2,511,910



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

375,394



366,798



358,738



351,497



344,507



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.14

%


13.14

%


13.48

%


13.77

%


13.71

%












* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.








Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended September 30:

2022


2021




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

209,001



$

1,201



2.28

%


$

416,500



$

163



0.16

%

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

651,899



2,603



1.58



494,869



1,632



1.31


Exempt from Federal Taxes

169,153



785



1.84



181,111



855



1.87


Loans

2,872,066



29,618



4.09



2,641,726



27,157



4.08


Total Earning Assets

3,902,119



34,207



3.48



3,734,206



29,807



3.17


Allowance for Credit Losses

(28,006)







(27,040)






Cash and Due From Banks

32,475







38,036






Other Assets

141,150







156,839






Total Assets

$

4,047,738







$

3,902,041






Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$

996,116



267



0.11



$

923,002



155



0.07


Savings Deposits

1,549,451



2,469



0.63



1,496,938



424



0.11


Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

49,459



89



0.71



71,435



39



0.22


Other Time Deposits

136,834



150



0.43



141,721



133



0.37


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,731,860



2,975



0.43



2,633,096



751



0.11


Short-Term Borrowings







2,012






FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt

45,000



283



2.50



65,000



370



2.26


Finance Leases

5,125



48



3.72



5,175



48



3.68


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,781,985



3,306



0.47



2,705,283



1,169



0.17


Noninterest-bearing deposits

866,659







802,837






Other Liabilities

37,419







34,537






Total Liabilities

3,686,063







3,542,657






Stockholders' Equity

361,675







359,384






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,047,738







$

3,902,041


















Net Interest Income



$

30,901







$

28,638




Net Interest Spread





3.01

%






3.00

%

Net Interest Margin





3.14

%






3.04

%




Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended:

9/30/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

Loan Portfolio






Commercial Loans

$

138,973



$

172,518



$

188,191


Commercial Real Estate Loans

679,217



628,929



615,080


  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

818,190



801,447



803,271


Consumer Loans

1,055,585



920,556



921,189


Residential Real Estate Loans

1,051,019



945,938



930,291


Total Loans

$

2,924,794



$

2,667,941



$

2,654,751


Allowance for Credit Losses






Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$

28,090



$

26,956



$

27,010








Loans Charged-off

(1,147)



(719)



(444)


Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

574



486



291


Net Loans Charged-off

(573)



(233)



(153)


Provision for Credit Losses

1,715



558



99


Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$

29,232



$

27,281



$

26,956


Nonperforming Assets






Nonaccrual Loans

$

8,812



$

10,764



$

10,723


Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

514



823



555


Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

82



77



67


Total Nonperforming Loans

9,408



11,664



11,345


Repossessed Assets

604



126



272


Other Real Estate Owned





79


Total Nonperforming Assets

$

10,012



$

11,790



$

11,696








Key Asset Quality Ratios






Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
   Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.08

%


0.03

%


0.02

%

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
  Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.24

%


0.08

%


0.01

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

1.00

%


1.02

%


1.02

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

310.71

%


233.89

%


237.60

%

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.32

%


0.44

%


0.43

%

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.24

%


0.29

%


0.29

%







Nine Month Period Ended:






Allowance for Loan Losses






Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$

27,281





$

29,232


Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13





(1,300)


Loans Charged-off

(2,883)





(1,520)


Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

1,445





830


Net Loans Charged-off

(1,438)





(690)


Provision for Loan Losses

3,389





(286)


Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period

$

29,232





$

26,956








Key Asset Quality Ratios






Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.07

%




0.03

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.16

%




(0.01)

%

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrow-reports-12-2-million-in-q3-net-income-loan-growth-of-80-million-in-the-quarter-301661164.html

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.