ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$188,626 million for 3Q22, up by 25% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 18% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$17,465 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$13,256 million in 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$15,988 million in 2Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS), compared to NT$3.29 for 3Q21 (or NT$3.07 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.69 for 2Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS), compared to NT$3.20 for 3Q21 (or NT$2.99 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.61 for 2Q22.
We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and nine months ended 3Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.
- Cost of revenues was NT$150,654 million for the quarter, up from NT$126,051 million in 2Q22.
- Gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 20.1% in 3Q22 from 21.4% in 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Income before tax was NT$23,615 million for 3Q22, compared to NT$21,136 million in 2Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,046 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,479 million in 2Q22.
- In 3Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$17,465 million, compared to NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 and NT$15,988 million in 2Q22.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,364,218,532, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS) were based on 4,330,471,737 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q22. Our 3Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS) were based on 4,373,878,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q22.
3Q22 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$98,831 million, up by 10% year-over-year (or up by 19% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 4% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$69,999 million for the quarter, up by 4% sequentially.
- Gross margin stayed flat, which was 29.2% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 18.9% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
3Q22 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$90,665 million, up by 37% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$81,467 million, up by 37% sequentially.
- Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.1% in 3Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 5.7% in 3Q22, compared to 4.0% in 2Q22.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 3Q22 totaled US$400 million, of which US$197 million were used in packaging operations, US$134 million in testing operations, US$50 million in EMS operations and US$19 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$296,099 million as of September 30, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.53 as of September 30, 2022.
- Total number of employees was 99,104 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 97,800 as of June 30, 2022.
Business Review
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 46% in 2Q22. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 30% in 2Q22.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 66% in 2Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 75% in 2Q22.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.
Investor Relations Contact:
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
Pro Forma Basis
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q21
EBITDA (NT$ million)
38,601
35,211
32,655
30,806
ATM Operations
Pro Forma Basis
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
98,831
94,998
90,092
83,321
Revenue by Application
Communication
53 %
52 %
51 %
53 %
Computing
16 %
16 %
15 %
15 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
31 %
32 %
34 %
32 %
Revenue by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
42 %
43 %
36 %
39 %
Wirebonding
34 %
35 %
39 %
37 %
Others
7 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
Testing
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Material
2 %
1 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ million)*
348
461
407
364
EBITDA (NT$ million)
31,657
30,940
28,588
26,739
Number of Wirebonders
25,887
25,876
29,943
25,723
Number of Testers
5,406
5,194
6,149
4,652
EMS Operations
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
90,665
66,218
61,127
Revenue by Application
Communication
37 %
35 %
38 %
Computing
9 %
13 %
10 %
Consumer
36 %
28 %
33 %
Industrial
11 %
15 %
12 %
Automotive
6 %
8 %
5 %
Others
1 %
1 %
2 %
Capacity
CapEx (US$ million)*
50
53
60
*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Pro Forma Basis
Pro Forma Basis
Sep. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2021
Net revenues
Packaging
80,541
78,394
73,996
68,287
227,318
197,178
181,548
Testing
14,942
13,760
13,416
12,353
41,285
36,222
33,212
EMS
90,660
66,213
61,116
61,116
218,036
157,947
157,947
Others
2,483
2,072
2,137
2,137
6,817
5,714
5,714
Total net revenues
188,626
160,439
150,665
143,893
493,456
397,061
378,421
Cost of revenues
(150,654)
(126,051)
(119,881)
(114,642)
(392,625)
(319,586)
(304,832)
Gross profit
37,972
34,388
30,784
29,251
100,831
77,475
73,589
Operating expenses
Research and development
(6,262)
(5,795)
(5,495)
(5,272)
(17,419)
(15,340)
(14,699)
Selling, general and administrative
(8,027)
(7,987)
(6,863)
(6,516)
(23,010)
(19,626)
(18,628)
Total operating expenses
(14,289)
(13,782)
(12,358)
(11,788)
(40,429)
(34,966)
(33,327)
Operating income
23,683
20,606
18,426
17,463
60,402
42,509
40,262
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(966)
(702)
(562)
(556)
(2,240)
(1,703)
(1,672)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(2,818)
(1,301)
66
55
(5,223)
899
871
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
2,878
1,543
(349)
(359)
5,827
(1,008)
(1,057)
Gain on equity-method investments
358
486
414
414
1,043
782
782
Others
480
504
479
412
1,605
1,520
1,308
Total non-operating income and expenses
(68)
530
48
(34)
1,012
490
232
Income before tax
23,615
21,136
18,474
17,429
61,414
42,999
40,494
Income tax expense
(5,046)
(4,479)
(3,630)
(3,505)
(12,803)
(8,729)
(8,440)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
18,569
16,657
14,844
13,924
48,611
34,270
32,054
Non-controlling interests
(1,104)
(669)
(668)
(668)
(2,251)
(1,278)
(1,278)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
17,465
15,988
14,176
13,256
46,360
32,992
30,776
Per share data:
Earnings per share
– Basic
NT$4.03
NT$3.69
NT$3.29
NT$3.07
NT$10.74
NT$7.66
NT$7.14
– Diluted
NT$3.92
NT$3.61
NT$3.20
NT$2.99
NT$10.34
NT$7.43
NT$6.92
Earnings per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.268
US$0.253
US$0.236
US$0.221
US$0.739
US$0.546
US$0.509
– Diluted
US$0.260
US$0.247
US$0.230
US$0.215
US$0.711
US$0.530
US$0.494
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,373,878
4,375,107
4,370,715
4,370,715
4,368,634
4,370,312
4,370,312
FX (NTD/USD)
30.10
29.26
27.79
27.79
29.07
28.04
28.04
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Pro Forma Basis
Pro Forma Basis
Sep. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2021
Net revenues
Packaging
82,090
79,894
75,221
69,512
231,905
202,702
187,072
Testing
14,941
13,760
13,416
12,354
41,284
36,224
33,214
Direct Material
1,765
1,288
1,429
1,429
4,532
3,845
3,845
Others
35
56
26
26
133
76
76
Total net revenues
98,831
94,998
90,092
83,321
277,854
242,847
224,207
Cost of revenues
(69,999)
(67,230)
(65,378)
(60,140)
(198,154)
(179,916)
(165,162)
Gross profit
28,832
27,768
24,714
23,181
79,700
62,931
59,045
Operating expenses
Research and development
(4,901)
(4,455)
(4,254)
(4,032)
(13,491)
(11,780)
(11,138)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,268)
(5,318)
(4,829)
(4,482)
(15,540)
(13,775)
(12,777)
Total operating expenses
(10,169)
(9,773)
(9,083)
(8,514)
(29,031)
(25,555)
(23,915)
Operating income
18,663
17,995
15,631
14,667
50,669
37,376
35,130
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2022
Sep. 30
2021
Net revenues
90,665
66,218
61,127
218,049
157,974
Cost of revenues
(81,467)
(59,568)
(55,244)
(196,821)
(143,604)
Gross profit
9,198
6,650
5,883
21,228
14,370
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,392)
(1,380)
(1,270)
(4,021)
(3,641)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,676)
(2,603)
(1,955)
(7,210)
(5,622)
Total operating expenses
(4,068)
(3,983)
(3,225)
(11,231)
(9,263)
Operating income
5,130
2,667
2,658
9,997
5,107
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Sep. 30, 2022
As of Jun. 30, 2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
52,358
72,846
Financial assets – current
9,667
6,136
Notes and accounts receivable
140,178
116,617
Inventories
101,287
94,661
Others
29,239
28,503
Total current assets
332,729
318,763
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
22,926
22,356
Property, plant and equipment
264,508
254,784
Right-of-use assets
11,822
10,853
Intangible assets
73,590
74,300
Others
32,254
32,023
Total assets
737,829
713,079
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
78,056
60,722
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
8,157
11,835
Notes and accounts payable
104,286
86,534
Others
83,248
111,136
Total current liabilities
273,747
270,227
Bonds payable
40,534
40,923
Long-term borrowings[2]
89,273
97,367
Other liabilities
28,625
26,251
Total liabilities
432,179
434,768
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
288,361
263,039
Non-controlling interests
17,289
15,272
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
737,829
713,079
Current Ratio
1.22
1.18
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.53
0.50
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before income tax
23,615
21,136
18,474
61,414
42,999
Depreciation & amortization
13,947
13,749
13,864
41,199
40,454
Other operating activities items
(18,944)
(19,858)
(17,505)
(41,788)
(34,638)
Net cash generated from operating activities
18,618
15,027
14,833
60,825
48,815
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(17,219)
(17,292)
(20,294)
(51,693)
(52,787)
Other investment activities items
288
(245)
(139)
(710)
(1,603)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,931)
(17,537)
(20,433)
(52,403)
(54,390)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds
1,111
(8,980)
25,319
(13,179)
28,279
Dividends paid
(29,991)
-
(18,083)
(29,991)
(18,083)
Other financing activities items
(228)
(893)
(854)
(1,390)
(263)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(29,108)
(9,873)
6,382
(44,560)
9,933
Foreign currency exchange effect
6,933
803
(350)
12,423
(2,477)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
(20,488)
(11,580)
432
(23,715)
1,881
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
72,846
84,426
52,987
76,073
51,538
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
52,358
72,846
53,419
52,358
53,419
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
View original content:
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.