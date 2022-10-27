Hutchinson Community College selects Regent Education to support its best-of-breed Enterprise Resource Planning strategy.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its commitment to excellence in higher education, Hutchinson Community College (HutchCC) is pursuing a best-of-breed Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy to optimize management of day-to-day business activities. After an extensive RFP process, the institution selected Regent Education to elevate its financial aid processes.

HutchCC selected Regent Education based on its extensive financial aid automation and ability to integrate with the institution's unique student information system configuration. It will deploy Regent Award and Regent Review to automate the entire financial aid lifecycle for its standard academic year enrollment (SAY) program. It will also deploy Regent's Advisor Assist for real-time, interactive student guidance and question resolution.

"We are committed to providing clear and understandable information regarding the student financial aid process as well as timely and accurate financial assistance to all eligible students. Regent Education helps us extend that commitment," said Julie Blanton, Vice President of Finance and Operations.

"Regent's automation will provide HutchCC students incredible transparency into their awards for the present and upcoming academic years and an improved experience from documentation to verification to award acceptance," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.

Commencing their implementation in Q4 2022, HutchCC is projected to go live on Regent's solutions in 2023.

Hutchinson Community College is an institution that has a reputation for excellence that spans 90 years. Evolving from a traditional "junior college" to a full-service community college, HutchCC serves nearly 5,000 credit students every semester with more than 70 different academic programs and a like number of individuals involved in community service and non-credit activities. For more information on Hutchinson Community College, visit the college website at www.hutchcc.edu.

Regent Education is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that automate and simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent's solutions encompass the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid applications. These solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. Since its inception, Regent has packaged and delivered $5 billion in financial aid to more than 250,000 students. For more information, visit https://regenteducation.com/.

