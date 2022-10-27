Invitation to presentation of Isofol's report for the third quarter of 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, October 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) ("Isofol"), will publish the company's results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 11, 2022. On the same day, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with a subsequent question and answer session.

In conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the third quarter of 2022, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast on November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held by Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius and CFO Gustaf Albèrt, who will present and comment the report, followed by a Q&A-session. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time

November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CET

Webcast link

https://ir.financialhearings.com/isofol-medical-q3-2022

Phone number

To participate via telephone, please dial one of the numbers below.

SE: +46 8 50 55 83 69

UK: +44 333 300 92 68

US: +1 631 913 1422, PIN: 46897527#

The presentation will also be available on Isofol's website after the broadcast:

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

E-mail: gustaf.albert@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)709-16 83 02

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CEST on October 27, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company that is developing and improving current standards of care for people living with cancer by increasing the efficacy of the current chemotherapeutic standards of care. Isofol is focused on developing a first line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and seeks to elevate current clinical practice by unlocking the full strength of 5-FU with the addition of arfolitixorin. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Merck & Cie, Schaffhausen, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for use in oncology. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

