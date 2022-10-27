LandSouth Breaks Ground on Causeway Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground on Causeway Apartments, an upscale multifamily development in Land O'Lakes, FL.

Causeway Apartments is scheduled for completion in early Fall 2024 and will be located on Land O'Lakes Boulevard.

"LandSouth is excited to bring Causeway Apartments to life," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "The Land O' Lakes area is representative of many fast-growing areas in Florida and we're thrilled to bring much-needed, high-end multifamily living to the community."

The LandSouth project manager for Causeway Apartments is Tyler Smith. Fred Hosley will serve as the superintendent for the project and Cassie Walker is project administrator. Charlan Brock Associates is the architecture firm for Causeway Apartments.

Causeway Apartments will be a garden-style development, featuring seven four-story buildings and a total of 320 units. Future residents will be able to choose from 17 different floor plans, offering one to three bedrooms, and ranging from 600 square feet studios to 2,300 square feet carriage houses. Causeway Apartments will offer several amenities, including: a pool with lounge and outdoor kitchen, dog park, fire pit, four grilling stations, walking paths, and several outdoor fitness areas. Residents can also take advantage of multiple individual co-working office spaces.

"LandSouth will bring the best they have to offer to build Causeway Apartments," Tyler Smith, the LandSouth project manager stated. "We're ready to get started on Causeway Apartments and showcase the best in luxury multifamily living."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Causeway Apartments. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182 or visit www.landsouth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LandSouth Construction