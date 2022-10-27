Lexus Electrifies the Red Carpet at Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus electrified the red carpet last night for the most anticipated movie premiere of the year, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The luxury car brand welcomed cast members, celebrities, and VIP guests, who took photographs in front of the all-new 2023 Lexus RX 500h. The hybrid electric vehicle was custom wrapped as a tribute to the new movie, complete with black panther claw decals on the hood. Behind the car was an LED screen featuring exclusive clips from Lexus. This is the third time the luxury brand has collaborated with Marvel Studios.

Danai Gurira, who is one of the stars of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was stunning as she posed for photos on the red carpet and at the Lexus activation. Gurira's character, "Okoye," is also featured in the luxury brand's latest commercial "An Electric Future," which premiered earlier this month featuring the all-new, all electric, Lexus RZ 450e.

Other celebrities photographed at the Lexus activation: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mitzi Mabel Cadena, Boris Kojoe, and son, Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, Michael Ealy and his son, Daymond John, WNBA players and sisters, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike and more.

About Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Cooler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

