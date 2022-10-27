REALITY, the Metaverse for Smartphones Reaches 10 Million Downloads Worldwide

More than 30 million people have visited the 3D virtual space "World"

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALITY, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Eiji Araki), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., announced today that the number of global downloads of its smartphone metaverse "REALITY" has reached 10 million in October 2022.

The application software "REALITY" is a metaverse platform for smartphone where people can enjoy various things such as interaction through live-streaming and playing games using their own original avatars. Users can also communicate with their friends in the 3D virtual space "World" function, where they can freely move the avatar around, and monetize the gifts that they receive through live-streaming.

"REALITY" was launched in August 2018, and the number of downloads grew steadily, reaching 5 million in August 2021, then doubling to 10 million in about a year. Currently, "REALITY" is distributed to users around the world in 63 countries and regions in 12 languages.

The efforts in the metaverse are said to be faced with the challenge of creating a 3D virtual space but having users not visit it at all. However, "REALITY" provides a number of contents in the 3D virtual space "World" that trigger communication, and the number of visitors has increased virally through the countless live streams by the users in these spaces, and a total of more than 30 million people have visited the eight "World" provided in the past 11 months*1.

Most recently, the number of visitors to "HIS Travel World," a collaboration with H.I.S. Co., Ltd., a well-known travel agency in Japan, exceeded 1.3 million visitors*2 in about a month, and the number of repeat users reached 61.6%.

Comment from Eiji Araki, the President and CEO of REALITY Inc .:

"REALITY is a metaverse platform born from the vision of 'We can be whoever we want'. It is a world where people from all over the world can express themselves, interact, and play games regardless of their race, gender, or physical limitations. I am confident that by further strengthening the creator economy element, it will evolve into a platform where many people can engage in freer self-expression and economic activities and become a metaverse used by hundreds of millions of people around the world."

We REALITY, Inc. will continue to develop services even more so that our customers will enjoy using our app for a long time by realizing richer avatar expression and means of communication.

*1: December 16, 2021 - October 23, 2022, based on in-house research

*2: From June 29, 2022 to July 27, 2022, based on in-house research.

About REALITY, Inc.

Under the vision of "We can be whoever we want", REALITY, Inc. provides the smartphone metaverse "REALITY" for individual users, operates the "REALITY XR cloud" a metaverse construction platform using 3D CG and XR technology for corporate users. The company also develops and publishes blockchain games as its Web3 business.

