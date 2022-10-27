Sunshine Health Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Flu Season

Award-winning Fluvention® program equips people with information to prevent the flu

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season upon us, Sunshine Health is again encouraging Florida residents to get the flu vaccine. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness.

Up to 11% of Americans catch the flu virus each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu vaccine is free and has been shown to have many benefits including reduced risk of illness, hospitalization, and even flu-related death. In 2019-2020, the flu vaccine prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu illnesses and over 100,000 flu-related hospitalizations. It also can be lifesaving for children. In a 2022 study, the flu vaccine showed to reduce children's risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75%. Overall, it is the best way to protect against the flu and associated complications.

Vaccination and good hygiene, like washing hands and covering coughs, are key to preventing the flu and staying healthy this flu season. Sunshine Health members can receive a flu vaccine at no cost through their doctor or a nearby pharmacy – many offer the shot to individuals without needing an appointment. While everyone should get the flu shot, the CDC notes it's especially important for the following groups who are at higher risk for complication:

Pregnant women

Children younger than age 5, but especially children younger than age 2

People 65 years of age and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

Sunshine Health's Fluvention® program offers free resources to help people understand the importance of the flu shot, the risks of flu season, and other preventive measures. The initiative strives to increase flu vaccination rates overall with special attention for high-risk populations by delivering targeted messaging through multiple touchpoints including mailers, phone calls, texting, and local events. The Fluvention® program was recently recognized with the Health Information Award for its commitment to help educate and empower families, communities, and organizations to take care of themselves each flu season.

"To help protect against the flu, we encourage people to schedule their flu shot appointments as soon as possible," said Dr. Maria Samerson, Senior Medical Director of Sunshine Health. "Flu activity has been steadily increasing in Florida and is significantly higher than the previous three seasons. Since it takes two weeks after getting the shot for the antibodies that protect against the flu to fully develop, it's best to act early."

This year's flu season faces an additional complication with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its many variants. Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. There are also unique considerations for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 versus the flu. Below are a few key differences:

While testing is the best way to confirm a diagnosis, one of the unique signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell.

Flu symptoms typically develop 1-4 days after infection, while COVID-19 symptoms can take 5 days to develop.

Most people with flu are contagious for 1 day before they show symptoms. With COVID-19, it's possible for someone to spread the virus for about 2 days before symptoms, and they remain contagious for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear.

As one of the largest healthcare plans in the state, Sunshine Health supports Florida residents across its Medicaid, Long Term Care, Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). For more information about Sunshine Health's Fluvention® program and other healthcare support, visit https://www.sunshinehealth.com/members/medicaid/benefits-services/flu-shots.html/.

About Sunshine Health

Sunshine Health is a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid contract. The benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. Limitations, co-payments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, formulary, pharmacy network, premium and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change. For more information contact the Managed Care Plan.

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

View original content:

SOURCE Sunshine Health