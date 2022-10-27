TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The challenging macro environment and disruptions caused by the ongoing regional Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in China has impacted our business. Our revenue decreased by 42.2% for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the commissions from liability insurance. We executed our strategy to expand our business in commercial property insurance and other insurances to partially offset the decrease in the revenue from liability insurance. We plan to continue attracting new customers and strengthening our relationship with existing customers through our dedicated sales team and high-quality customer services. Looking forward, we remain committed in our business strategy to expand our market share and growth opportunities in the insurance industry in China, while improving our operational efficacy to achieve sustainable development goal and provide long-term returns to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights



For the Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

% Change Revenue 0.95

1.64

(42.2) % Operating expenses 4.83

2.10

129.6 % Loss from operations (3.88)

(0.47)

733.6 % Net loss (3.50)

(0.40)

767.4 % Loss per share (0.28)

(0.06)

366.7 %

Revenue decreased by 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022 , from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million .

Operating expenses increased by 129.6% to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022 , from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022 , compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss per share was $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022 , compared to $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $0.69 million, or 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.25 million, or 29.6%, to $1.11 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $0.86 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the stock-based compensation of approximately $0.58 million which reflected the value of our ordinary shares granted to our sales professionals, offset by a decrease in marketing fees of approximately $0.33 million due to our decreased marketing activities.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $2.47 million, or 198.7%, to $3.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.24 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits, rent and related utilities, directors and officers' liability insurance premium expenses, and partially offset by the decreased travel and entertainment, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.72 million, or 129.6%, to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $3.88 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.47 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Other Income

Other income primarily includes interest income generated by notes receivable and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.07 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $3.48 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Income tax expense was $21,410 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $6,917 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net Loss and Net Loss per Share

Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $3.50 million, or net loss per share of $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million, or net loss per share of $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Financial Conditions

At April 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29.02 million, compared to $30.02 million at October 31, 2021. Total working capital was $36.52 million at April 30, 2022, compared to $30.51 million at October 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.08 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.09 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,436 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and there were no investing activities for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash flow provided by financing activities was $0 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) other insurance, such as life insurance and health insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



As of



April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



















CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,015,368

$ 30,024,372 Restricted cash



795,044



819,269 Accounts receivable



97,404



320,848 Note receivable



7,500,000



— Interest receivable



186,986



— Due from related party



2,485



— Other current assets



245,007



465,650













Total Current Assets



37,842,294



31,630,139













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Note receivable



—



7,500,000 Interest receivable



—



113,014 Property and equipment, net



10,825



11,265 Intangible assets, net



133,404



147,538 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net



486,854



760,229 Other non-current assets



90,807



188,281













Total Non-current Assets



721,890



8,720,327













Total Assets

$ 38,564,184

$ 40,350,466













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Taxes payable

$ 499,094

$ 493,196 Salary payable



207,301



103,168 Accrued liabilities and other payables



275,600



95,664 Due to related party



—



2,564 Operating lease liabilities



343,547



423,124













Total Current Liabilities



1,325,542



1,117,716













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion



106,551



237,848













Total Non-current Liabilities



106,551



237,848













Total Liabilities



1,432,093



1,355,564













EQUITY:











TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:











Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;











Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 12,236,000 and 10,100,000 shares issued and outstanding

at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively



12,236



10,100 Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022

and October 31, 2021



1,250



1,250 Additional paid-in capital



42,363,453



39,776,761 Less: ordinary stock held in treasury, at cost; 450,000 and 0 shares at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively



—



— Accumulated deficit



(4,593,767)



(1,090,060) Statutory reserve



199,653



199,653 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(851,189)



96,709 Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders'equity



37,131,636



38,994,413 Non-controlling interest



455



489













Total Equity



37,132,091



38,994,902













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 38,564,184

$ 40,350,466

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Six Months Ended April 30,



2022

2021













REVENUE

$ 945,645

$ 1,636,835













OPERATING EXPENSES











Selling and marketing



1,113,896



859,388 General and administrative - professional fees



930,873



656,534 General and administrative - compensation and related benefits



2,346,067



424,225 General and administrative - other



435,233



162,183













Total Operating Expenses



4,826,069



2,102,330













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(3,880,424)



(465,495)













OTHER INCOME











Interest income



75,326



1,038 Other income



322,781



67,438













Total Other Income



398,107



68,476













LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(3,482,317)



(397,019)













INCOME TAXES



21,410



6,917













NET LOSS

$ (3,503,727)

$ (403,936)













LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



(20)



(1)













NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

$ (3,503,707)

$ (403,935)













COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:











NET LOSS



(3,503,727)



(403,936) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME











Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(947,912)



297,237 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (4,451,639)

$ (106,699) LESS: COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING

INTEREST



(34)



16 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS

LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

$ (4,451,605)

$ (106,715)













NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS

LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:











Basic and diluted

$ (0.28)

$ (0.06)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:











Basic and diluted



12,298,929



6,560,497

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Six Months Ended April 30,



2022

2021













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (3,503,727)

$ (403,936) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to











net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets



12,497



13,492 Amortization of right-of-use assets



168,618



132,622 Stock-based compensation and service expense



2,588,828



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



221,522



923,218 Security deposit



16,880



4,495 Interest receivable



(73,972)



— Due from related party



(2,578)



— Other assets



292,661



134,880 Taxes payable



21,814



(41,633) Salary payable



109,129



218,031 Accrued liabilities and other payables



182,255



250,097 Due to related parties



(2,578)



10,071 Operating lease liabilities - related party



—



(6,141) Operating lease liabilities



(106,957)



(141,073)













NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(75,608)



1,094,123













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchase of property and equipment



(2,436)



—













NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(2,436)



—













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from note payable



—



75,165 Proceeds from related parties' borrowings



233,811



1,652,137 Repayments for related parties' borrowings



(233,811)



(1,863,143) Proceeds from initial public offering



—



12,300,000 Disbursements for initial public offering costs



—



(1,449,770)













NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



—



10,714,389













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(955,185)



238,374













NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(1,033,229)



12,046,886













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period



30,843,641



6,923,495













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period

$ 29,810,412

$ 18,970,381













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:











Cash paid for:











Interest

$ 22

$ — Income taxes

$ —

$ 597













NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf

$ —

$ 267,610













RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$ 30,024,372

$ 6,137,689 Restricted cash at beginning of period



819,269



785,806 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$ 30,843,641

$ 6,923,495













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 29,015,368

$ 18,160,102 Restricted cash at end of period



795,044



810,279 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 29,810,412

$ 18,970,381

