Erika Jayne's diamond earrings up for auction in John Moran Auctioneers December jewelry sale!

Tuesday, December 7, 2022 | 10:00am PST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the white-glove sale of the "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence," John Moran Auctioneers, in partnership with ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, is pleased to present the diamond earrings previously owned by Erika Jayne in their upcoming Fine Jewelry sale, December 7, 2022, at 10am PST.

Erika Jayne Girardi’s diamond earrings. Image courtesy of John Moran Auctioneers. (PRNewswire)

"They are quite possibly the most talked about jewelry in the world at the moment..."

Thomas Girardi, Jayne's estranged husband, purchased the earrings in 2007 at a retail value of $750,000. Molly Burns Keith G.J.G., Jewelry director at John Moran Auctioneers states that, "The earrings are near colorless and have very nice clarity. The settings are delicate and well-made and show the true fire of the stones. They were found in really good condition and, according to the recently obtained GIA reports, each stud is over 6-carats, making the combined total more than 12-carats."

"They are quite possibly the most talked about jewelry in the world at the moment, which adds kind of an unknown excitement and interest factor," said Stephen Swan, vice president of John Moran Auctioneers. "As far as value, as it is a court-ordered sale, the bidding will be starting around $200,000."

With the recent Girardi sale having thousands of registered bidders worldwide, Moran's expects even more interest in these famous studs. Absentee bids prior to the live auction can be submitted online at JohnMoran.com or in-person once the sale goes live around Thanksgiving, and up until the day of the auction, December 7th.

John Moran Auctioneers

Mollie Burns Keith G.J.G., Jewelry Director

mollie@johnmoran.com

Brenda Smith, PR Manager

(626)988-9443

brenda@johnmoran.com

Nathan Martinez, Director of Marketing

nathan@johnmoran.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers