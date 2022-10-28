Pacific West Bank (PWBO) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank ("Bank") today announced third quarter net income of $523 thousand or $0.20 per diluted share and net income for the first nine months of the year of $1.3 million or $0.48 per diluted share.

Pacific West Bank (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

Net income grew by $125 thousand , or 31.5% when compared to prior quarter.

$20.1 million in core loan commitments originated during the quarter.

Deposits grew $18.5 million , or 7.9%.

Gross interest income grew by $284 thousand , or 10.2% compared to prior quarter.

Total assets as of quarter-end were $291.3 million .

There were no non-accrual loans or past-due loans greater than 30-days as of quarter-end.

Capital levels as of September 30, 2022 , remained strong with a leverage ratio of 11.30%.

"Net interest income growth was strong during the third quarter driven by both loan growth and higher interest rates," said Terry Peterson, Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect the accelerating endorsement from the Portland business community that demands local decisioning from experienced bankers, delivering a client-focused service model."

Loan interest income for the first nine months of 2022 grew by $1.5 million, or 30.5%, when compared to the same period in 2021. Investment interest income for the first nine months of 2022 grew by $696 thousand, or 145.3%, when compared to the same period in 2021. Year-to-date loan fees recognized show a negative variance of $1.0 million, or 53.4%, from 2021 due to non-recurring fees related to the Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program (PPP).

Total assets were $291.3 million as of September 30, 2022, a 6.0% increase compared to year-end 2021. Investments increased by 41.9%, or $15.1 million, as excess cash balances were deployed into debt securities. Core loans, net of PPP totaled $196.0 million, an increase of $22.6 million, or 13.1%, compared to year-end 2021 totals. Loan growth was driven by $60.3 million in loan commitments originated in the first nine months of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, core loans grew by $13.1 million, or by 7.2%. There were no loans past-due greater than 30 days, or on non-accrual status as of September 30, 2022. The Bank continues to diligently monitor the loan portfolio as market interest rates increase.

As index interest rates have risen, there has been improvement in net interest margin by 52 basis points, from 3.51% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 4.03% for the first nine months of 2022. The increase in margin was partially driven by earnings from investments, which were up 145.3% when compared to the same period in 2021. While the rise in index interest rates has improved the Bank's earnings and net interest margin, the change has also caused a negative accounting adjustment to equity of $3.7 million, due to marking the investment portfolio to market value. These adjustments are being experienced industry wide, and the Bank does not expect to realize any losses related to this accounting adjustment.

Deposits totaled $250.6 million as of September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of $18.5 million, or 7.9%, compared to $232.1 million as of June 30, 2022. The Bank continues to focus on growing non-interest-bearing deposits, which grew $11.7 million, or 13%, during the quarter. Deposit growth for the first nine months of 2022 was 8.37%, or $19.3 million. Rising market index interest rates have caused headwinds for deposit growth and have caused the cost of funds to increase during the quarter.

"During the quarter we were proud to promote seasoned bankers to leadership positions in the Bank, including Jim Wilcox as Director of Commercial Real Estate, Eric Deisler and Andy Bennett as Commercial Lending Team Leads, and Kyle Baisch as Commercial Banking Team Lead," said Jason Wessling, President and CFO. "Our growth has provided an opportunity to promote talented leaders within our organization."

About Pacific West Bank: Information about the Bank's stock is available through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com (symbol PWBO).

Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, and West Linn.

Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Balance Sheets (amounts in 000s, except per share data and ratios)







September 30

% Change

December 31

% Change





2022

2021

YOY

2021

YTD























ASSETS



















Cash & due from banks $ 30,903

$ 44,456

-30.5 %

$ 28,040

10.2 %

Investments - CD 2,485

2,685

-7.4 %

2,685

-7.4 %

Investments - Debt Securities 51,091

36,236

41.0 %

35,994

41.9 %

Investments - Correspondent Stock 1,030

954

7.9 %

954

7.9 %

Gross loans net of fees 196,091

182,957

7.2 %

195,527

0.3 %

Allowance for loan losses (2,525)

(1,975)

27.8 %

(2,225)

13.5 %



Net loans 193,566

180,982

7.0 %

193,302

0.1 %

























Premises and equipment, net 4,140

4,570

-9.4 %

4,451

-7.0 %

Deferred tax asset, net 1,450

1,337

8.5 %

1,525

-4.9 %

BOLI 4,208

4,077

3.2 %

4,104

2.5 %

Other assets 2,415

1,392

73.5 %

3,637

-33.6 %



























Total Assets $ 291,288

$ 276,688

5.3 %

$ 274,693

6.0 %























LIABILITIES



















Deposits $ 250,623

$ 233,738

7.2 %

$ 231,263

8.4 %

Borrowed funds 5,000

5,000

0.0 %

5,000

0.0 %

Other liabilities 2,738

2,999

-8.7 %

3,306

-17.2 %



Total Liabilities 258,361

241,738

6.9 %

239,569

7.8 %























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 32,927

34,951

-5.8 %

35,124

-6.3 %



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 291,288

$ 276,688

5.3 %

$ 274,693

6.0 %























Shares outstanding at end-of-period 2,665,535

2,659,516





2,662,566



Book value per share $ 12.35

$ 13.14





$ 13.19



Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29 %

1.08 %





1.14 %



Non-performing assets (non-accrual loans & OREO) $ -

$ 24





$ 18



Leverage Ratio 11.30 %

12.55 %





12.11 %





Statements of Net Income

(amounts in 000s, except per share data and ratios)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









9/30/2022

6/30/2022

% Change

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

% Change INTEREST INCOME























Loans Interest Income $ 2,279

$ 2,146

6.2 %

$ 6,456

$ 4,949

30.5 %

Investments & due from banks 660

312

111.5 %

1,175

479

145.3 %

Loan fee income 131

328

-60.1 %

870

1,868

-53.4 %



Total interest income 3,069

2,786

10.2 %

8,501

7,297

16.5 %

INTEREST EXPENSE 257

122

111.4 %

492

426

15.5 %

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE LOAN LOSS PROVISION 2,812

2,664

5.6 %

8,009

6,871

16.6 %

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 50

100

-50.0 %

300

300

0.0 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER LOAN LOSS PROVISION 2,762

2,564

7.7 %

7,709

6,571

17.3 %

NON-INTEREST INCOME 157

71

119.5 %

299

207

44.3 %

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 2,172

2,008

8.2 %

6,158

5,020

22.7 %

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 747

628

18.9 %

1,851

1,758

5.2 %

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 224

230

-2.8 %

576

453

27.0 %



NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 523

$ 398

31.5 %

$ 1,275

$ 1,305

-2.3 %

Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.15





$ 0.48

$ 0.49





Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.15





$ 0.48

$ 0.49





Return on average equity 6.12 %

4.71 %





4.97 %

5.38 %



Return on average assets 0.69 %

0.59 %





0.61 %

0.68 %



Net interest margin 3.96 %

4.17 %





4.03 %

3.51 %



Efficiency ratio 75 %

76 %





74 %

71 %





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacific West Bank