VAPORESSO Readies XROS 3 for Early December Release

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, will launch its latest products, the XROS 3 and XROS 3 Mini, on 28th October on its official website, which is predicted to be sold in early December. The Company recently showcased the new model at the two-day Vapexpo in Paris.

The XROS series has built up a worldwide following as one of the most reliable and powerful vape products available on the market. The Company has sold in excess of 40 million units since launching the series in 2020. The XROS has also picked up multiple plaudits for its innovative and trendy design, including a prestigious Red Dot Award in 2022 and multiple Muse Design Awards.

"In keeping with our company spirit of 'Cross the Limit', the XROS series continues to push back the boundaries in terms of what a vaping product can bring to customers," said Thalia Cheng, chief marketing officer of VAPORESSO. "We built the XROS 3 with our customers in mind, allowing them to enjoy our leading vape product performance and an aesthetic that is universally celebrated.

Packed with a 1,000 mAh high-density battery, the XROS 3 provides users with a solid and reliable vaping solution that can be used for 48 hours on a single charge. Type-C charging ensures greater convenience, while the draw activation ensures the product won't malfunction in users' pockets.

The product comes with a sleek rounded design that ensures the mouthpiece fits perfectly between the user's lips, providing an accurate MTL experience. The round-edge bottom of the vape delivers a modern and timeless design. Additionally, the neon indicator to show how much battery power is left combines aesthetics with function to provide users with comfort and practicality.

The XROS 3 also features the COREX Heating technology for rapid and even heating, a precise adjustable airflow, and VAPORESSO's SSS technology to prevent leakage. In addition to no leakage, the design means users can top-fill the vape without needing to remove the head, allowing them to easily switch between Tight MTL to Restricted DTL pods.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

