AdhereHealth Selected to Speak at the 2022 National Committee for Quality Assurance Health Innovation Summit

CEO Jason Rose will be joined by Dr. Anshu Jain, Medical Director at Hero Health, to explore how innovative technology can improve medication adherence among high-risk patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jason Z. Rose, MHSA, is a featured speaker at this year's National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Innovation Summit. The panel, "Medication Adherence: Using Smart Tech to Close the Loop on America's $500 B Health Care Problem," includes Dr. Anshu Jain, Senior Medical Director at Hero Health, which offers life-changing medication management through a smart pill dispenser and mobile management app.

AdhereHealth Logo (PRNewswire)

During the session, the two healthcare leaders will discuss the challenge of medication nonadherence and how health plans, providers, and caregivers can use innovative technology to ensure high-risk, high-cost patients adhere to complex medication regimens.

"The importance of medication adherence cannot be overstated. It is a leading cause of re-hospitalizations and ER visits, especially among the elderly and those with chronic conditions. And the financial impact is significant, accounting for more than half a trillion dollars in healthcare costs each year," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "We can help meet this perennial challenge using innovative technology that helps identify those at highest risk and work with them to address the real issues behind why they aren't taking their medications as prescribed."

Lack of transportation to appointments or pharmacies, food and housing insecurity, low health literacy and other social determinants of health (SDOH) can all prevent the appropriate management of prescriptions and present a serious problem for those across the healthcare ecosystem looking to improve adherence rates.

Health plans, providers, and others across the healthcare continuum must find more reliable methods of engaging these hard-to-reach populations, particularly Medicare Advantage (MA) insurers offering prescription drug coverage. Many MA Plans experienced a sharp drop in Star Ratings for 2023, and the grading for medication-related and patient experience measures will be even harder in the coming year. Health plans that hope to keep up in this rapidly changing environment must act swiftly to tackle the fundamentals, such as medication adherence and addressing SDOH barriers.

AdhereHealth's NCQA session takes place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:10 am in Washington, DC. More than 1,000 healthcare industry professionals are expected to be onsite at the Summit, where they will learn about issues impacting healthcare quality, such as innovative care delivery, equitable healthcare, data, and digital quality measurement, breakthrough innovations, resiliency, and recovery, plus NCQA programs and research.

About AdhereHealth™

AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence, and cost outcomes, emphasizing overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. AdhereRx, an AdhereHealth digital pharmacy, provides high-risk, underserved patients with personalized pharmacy services that drive medication compliance and reduce unnecessary utilization costs. This unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software, and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches nearly 30 million patients across dozens of health plans, self- insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed healthcare choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Media Contacts:

Andrea LePain, eMedia Junction

On Behalf of AdhereHealth

anrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdhereHealth