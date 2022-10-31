Early Warning Report in respect of TDG Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is issuing this press release pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report in respect of the disposition of common shares ("Shares") of TDG Gold Corp. ("TDG"). On September 30, 2022, Talisker sold 89,000 Shares at a price of $0.13 per Share for gross proceeds of $11,570. The sales were facilitated through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to such sale, Talisker held 9,702,715 Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Following such sale, Talisker held 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The sale of Shares was undertaken as a monetization strategy, which continued to be implemented following such sale. An Early Warning Report in respect of the disposition of Shares will be filed under TDG's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting Charlotte May at 416 471 3366. The Company's head office is located at 350 Bay Street, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2S6. TDG's head office is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, British Columbia V4B 1E6.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd