Feliciano School of Business Celebrates Human Resources Professionals

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University is taking a moment to celebrate Human Resources (HR) Professionals and applaud the 805,000 HR professionals in the U.S.* that are on the front lines of an ever-evolving workplace.

"As a former Human Resources professional and a professor of Human Resources, I know how essential this role is to an organization," said Dr. Michele Rigolizzo, an Assistant Professor of Management in the Feliciano School of Business. "Gone are the days of just being responsible for hiring the right talent and making sure they have their benefits package in place. The HR manager/director plays an essential part in the overall business strategy by asking the right questions and using data-driven evidence to answer them. Organizations that use HR as a strategic partner have a competitive edge in the marketplace."

According to SHRM**, the HR field is one of the fastest growing fields, and employment of HR managers is projected to grow 7% by 2028 which translates to roughly 14,400 projected job openings annually. So, whether you are looking to advance your career in HR or just starting out, Dr. Rigolizzo shares three tips to help shape your journey:

It's All About Data –HR professionals are now expected to use data, either as an HR analyst, or in partnership with analysts. Therefore, it's critical to have strong analytical skills to help the organization ask the right questions at the right time, i.e., What employees do we need to recruit now?; How do we help to create a positive workplace?; How do we develop equitable work practices? If you need to hone your analytical skills, sign up for an HR Analytics program – it will give you a leg up on the competition. Network through Exploration – Don't get stuck in a bubble. Explore other departments, such as customer service or finance. This can deepen your understanding of the organization and give you a fresh perspective about the present and the future. Explore other HR roles to expand your career possibilities. Reach out to HR managers in different roles or at different size organizations to understand HR's role in the company's strategy. Get connecting! Be Nimble and Open to New Ideas – The employee experience is essential to productive and innovative work. We know that employees want to do good work, so it's important that HR digs deep and challenges existing assumptions. Use data to examine the employee experience and don't be afraid of questions – or their answers. The real-life challenges that distract employees, or the technology that facilitates good work may be different from yesterday or tomorrow. Lastly, it's important for HR to help create an environment where every employee has a voice. To do so requires doing the work to understand bias and how to help employees at all levels overcome it.

MS in Human Resources Analytics at Montclair State University

While Human Resources Analytics is a relatively new discipline, it is growing at an extraordinary rate and is quickly becoming an essential competency for Human Resources professionals. Research shows that the global HR analytics market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030. The use of HR analysis to make data-driven decisions is now critical for monitoring and measuring organizational and employee productivity. Key factors driving the explosive growth of the HR analytics market are the need for efficient use of human resources; reducing operational costs in an organization; and gaining real insights into employee behaviors.

The STEM-designated Master of Science in Human Resources Analytics program is designed to meet the needs of organizations for optimized talent acquisition, benefits management, and leadership development and fuses HR principles with data analysis to provide students with up-to-date, functional HR knowledge and modern tools to solve problems and make informed decisions. The program is composed of two stackable certificates in HR Management and Business Analytics, and culminates in capstone courses in Human Resources Analytics, including a practicum experience.

Montclair State University

Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, Montclair State University is a leading institution of higher education in New Jersey. Designated a Research Doctoral University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University's nine colleges and schools serve more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master's, and baccalaureate level programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 14 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated, and diverse academic environment. For more information about Montclair State University's online MBA programs, visit https://business.montclair.edu/programs/graduate-programs/online-mba.



