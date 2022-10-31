InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Pencil (BDH-183)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep paper handy when using a pencil," said an inventor, from Bel Air, Md., "so I invented the OLIM. My design eliminates the frustration and delays associated with looking around for paper to jot down a note."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a pencil. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for paper when using a pencil. As a result, it increases convenience and it enables the user to easily write and store notes. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, bars, restaurants, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp