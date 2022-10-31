Rock Tech Lithium is pleased to announce the appointment of Chairman Dirk Harbecke as CEO

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OCOX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dirk Harbecke has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Company has concurrently accepted the resignation of Markus Bruegmann.

Mr. Harbecke has more than 25 years of international investment experience, including as co-founder of ADC African Development Corporation AG, an African financial services provider. Mr. Harbecke was also a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and received his MBA from University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Dirk Harbecke said: "I look forward to returning to a senior executive role in a company that I started in the current form 10 years ago. With recent Rock Tech announcements such as our deal with Mercedes-Benz, the company has a very exciting future. The fact that we have a very experienced and engaged board and management will greatly assist with the attainment of our immediate and longer-term objectives.

The Company has accepted Mr. Bruegmann's resignation, allowing him to attend to personal matters unrelated to his tenure at Rock Tech. The Company thanks him for his services and wishes him all the best.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com.

