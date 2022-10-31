TV network by creators, Streemfire, introduces programmatic video advertising service at Web Summit 2022

Content creators earn more - Ads more relevant to viewers

VIENNA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streemfire, a free TV network by creators, today announced ahead of the Web Summit 2022 Conference the introduction of programmatic video advertising into their TV channels allowing creators to earn more on the network.

"Streemfire enables creators to have a voice on TV. With the launch of programmatic advertising, we are better able to serve viewers with ads that are most relevant to them and allow creators to earn more," said Niklas Trenkler, CEO of Streemfire. "Broadcasting specific interests and hobbies on Streemfire results in a hyper targeted audience, which advertisers now can better target."

Streemfire combines the most talented creators with the lean-back viewing experience of TV. It is the first network to provide user generated content in a channel-style viewing format.

Through programmatic advertising, content creators on the Streemfire network are able to earn more while advertisers are able to provide highly targeted, measured ads to viewers that are most relevant to them.

While each channel is scheduled into a linear programming, ad breaks are targeted to each viewer through Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), enabling a seamless delivery of targeted ads into streamed content. Advertising will be served at the right time, right place and the right audience.

The Streemfire TV network currently consists of six channels, Paragliding TV, The Cycling Channel, Duck Hunting TV, Motorbikes & Engines, Big City TV, and Car Magazine TV. For each channel, Streemfire partners with the most talented creators as well as the most knowledgeable leaders in their respective niche. Channels are available for free on ROKU, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV or through streemfire.com for viewing on any device.

Streemfire is the first service to offer a space for professional TV broadcasting geared towards the many. The network allows viewers to explore a curated variety of interests, genres, and moods, in a seamless 24/7 live video experience.

Streemfire will be at the Web Summit 2022 Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, one of the world's largest technology events with attendance from companies redefining the technology industry.

About Streemfire:

Contact:

Oliver Kerschbaum

kerschbaum@streemfire.com

+43 664 93094314

