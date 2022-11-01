ARLO LAUNCHES AWARD-WINNING HOME SECURITY SYSTEM FOR WHOLE-HOME PROTECTION AND PEACE OF MIND

System Boasts First-of-its-Kind, All-In-One Multi-Sensor and Advanced Safety Features Like 24/7 Emergency Response, All Backed by Arlo's Most Comprehensive App Experience Ever

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its all-new Arlo Home Security System. Recognized as a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, the system features a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions. The system pairs with Arlo's new 24/7 Professional Monitoring service, granting access to highly trained Security Experts who monitor and respond to emergency situations. The award-winning Home Security System is easily managed by the next-generation Arlo Secure App which features an all-new, highly intuitive design that makes it easier than ever to tap and access critical tools like Arlo's 24/7 Emergency Response1 or simplify routine tasks. The Arlo Home Security System starts at $199 MSRP, and customers can start to pre-order through national retailers including Best Buy, Amazon and Arlo.com.

The powerful, yet discrete Arlo All-in-One multi-sensor is a massive leap forward in design and engineering, setting the bar for maximum utility in a compact design. Able to be placed anywhere, from walls to windows and doors, to under sinks and water heaters, the simple-to-install wireless multi-sensor can detect motion, door/window openings and tilt, water leaks, freezing temperatures, lighting changes and T3/T4 smoke/CO alarm audio sirens. The multi-sensor versatility reduces installation complexity and enables users to protect more without having to invest in multiple types of single-purpose sensors.

"From break-ins to fires and water leaks, homeowners are faced with a litany of daily security threats that take a toll on their peace of mind," said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo. "We designed the Home Security System to not only simplify installation but also level up the smart home security experience. Arlo's comprehensive All-in-One multi-sensor, combined with the multi-functional Keypad Sensor Hub that also doubles as a motion detector, works in tandem with our new 24/7 Professional Monitoring service and Emergency Response to arm users with the most advanced solution for protecting everything they love."

The Keypad Sensor Hub features added conveniences like an integrated multi-sensor and one-tap access to Emergency Response service, which directly dispatches first responders to the system's location. The hub also provides control and access to arm and disarm the security system, enabling users to easily access system mode changes. When the power is out or the internet is down, cellular and power backup2 ensures protection. Both the Keypad Sensor Hub and All-in-One multi-sensor incorporate SecureLink™ technology for stronger encryption and longer range.

The Home Security System is backed by 24/7 Professional Monitoring which features round-the-clock access to Live Security Experts who swiftly assist in an emergency, regardless of whether a user is home or away. Through Emergency Response, live agents can access authorized camera video to verify emergencies3, thus reducing false alarms, expediting response from emergency personnel in a crisis. The system also works with a Cellular and Battery Backup accessory to prevent the system from going offline, even during power outages. The System is now launching through retailers nationwide and on Arlo.com, with convenient starter kits including:

Arlo Home Security System Starter Bundle – Includes one (1) Keypad Sensor Hub, two (2) All-in-One multi-sensors, 30-days of 24/7 Professional Monitoring, and one (1) window decal (199.99 MSRP)

Arlo Home Security System Step Up Bundle – Includes one (1) Keypad Sensor Hub, five (5) All-in-One multi-sensors, 30-days of 24/7 Professional Monitoring, two (2) window decals, and one (1) yard sign ( $299.99 MSRP)

The Home Security System, Arlo's award-winning security cameras, doorbells and smart subscription plans are all managed through the Arlo Secure App. Featuring an all-new, highly intuitive user experience, the redesigned Arlo Secure App enables comprehensive monitoring from anywhere. Notably, the redesigned Emergency Response center brings an unprecedented level of control to users' fingertips during a crisis by allowing them to request fire, police or medical responders to the system's location. The interface provides real-time status updates via SMS or phone call while emergency personnel is in transit. Time-saving Automations can be created in the app to trigger recurring tasks such as geofencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms, and more.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com. To view Arlo's latest Protect Your Everything commercial featuring the all-new Arlo Home Security System click here .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

