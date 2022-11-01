BEDGEAR to Conduct 'Personalized Pillow Fittings' as the Official Pillow Partner of 2022 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is partnering with Novant Health Charlotte Marathon for its second year as the event's Official 2022 Pillow Partner. Both runners and health aficionados can participate in a personalized pillow fitting with a professional BEDGEAR Sleep Coach during the Expo on November 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Victoria Yards in Charlotte.

The partnership with Novant Health Charlotte Marathon provides BEDGEAR with unique opportunities to improve local athletes' experiences through product placement with Marathon Ambassadors as well as rest and recovery content distributed through the RunCharlotte platforms. The ambassadors selected to represent BEDGEAR in this year's marathon received additional recovery as they slept with BEDGEAR's Flow Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow.

"Just like a runner's favorite pair of running shoes, your pillow should not be one-size fits all," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "BEDGEAR knows sleep is personal. This is why we provide online and in-person PillowID® fittings that factor in body type, sleep position and temperature preference. Runners' sneakers have breathable mesh to release heat and circulate fresh air. Eliminating overheating during sleep is just as important. Maximizing recovery while you sleep makes you Wake Ready™ to perform better throughout the day, including taking on a formidable challenge like the Charlotte Marathon. The Air-X® technology in the Flow Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow enhances airflow and rest, making sure those runners can run like the wind during the race."

"As training has evolved over the years, so has our understanding of recovery," said Tim Rhodes, Race Director for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. "Runners at every level are learning the importance of quality sleep as part of a successful training program." Rhodes added that a national brand with a local connection like BEDGEAR is a natural fit with the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon audience.

Featuring a crescent shape, the Flow Cuddle Curve pillow includes a soft T-shirt-like grey cover with metallic-silver-colored piping and white mesh sides that provide continuous airflow to let the body naturally regulate its temperature and create an ideal sleep environment. The pillow conforms to the curves of the body when sleeping, allowing the pillow to stay in place throughout the night. The Air-X 3D-structured fabric creates a cushion of air with spring-like yarns. This allows air to move more rapidly, providing continuous ventilation throughout the night. One side of Flow Cuddle Curve is a patented React™ blend fill of consistently cut materials, including silk-like fibers, for softer conforming support. The other side is filled with a BEDGEAR's React foam crown for firmer conforming support. The pillow is available in four heights, also called sizes, to meet proper spinal alignment and personal sleep preferences. Flow Cuddle Curve pillows feature breathable mesh patches or air vents; an air vent is a soft, circular fabric with a mesh center, which is about the size of a nickel. The benefit of it allows hot air coming from the head, neck and shoulders to be directed away on the corners of the pillow away from the body.

BEDGEAR's Sleep Coaches will be conducting personalized pillow fittings with many of the brand's Performance pillows, along with the S5 Performance® Mattress and Flex L™ adjustable base, in its booth at Victoria Yards located 219 East 7th Street in Charlotte, NC.

Several BEDGEAR employees from the company's Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Farmingdale, New York, offices will be participating in this year's marathon.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

RunCharlotte is Charlotte's home for the resources, inspiration, and experiences to guide you along your running journey, with more than 25 years of experience producing, promoting, timing, and scoring events of all types. Since 2005, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon has capped the local road racing season.

For more information and registration for Nov. 12, 2022, event, visit thecharlottemarathon.com.

