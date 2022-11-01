Bunnie Cakes announces the launch of their best-selling vegan goods in Whole Foods Markets in Miami-Dade

The selection arrives in all six locations just in time for the holiday season

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunnie Cakes, South Florida's award-winning vegan bakery, is announcing its long-awaited permanent selection of best-selling treats available in all six Whole Foods locations throughout Miami-Dade. Starting this November, Bunnie Cakes fans will be able to find their favorite vegan goodies in an exclusive section of the market's bakery, filling a space that customers have been requesting for so long.

The brands have been working together to design a unique space for customers that want a top-quality selection of vegan allergen-free treats that are as school friendly as they are fun. Dubbed the "Vegan Party Destination" for the colorful world synonymous with the vegan shop, the Destination is a section within local Whole Foods bakeries where vegans can find party essentials, including: Bunnie Cakes's best-selling cupcakes and cakes in mini and regular sizes, in addition to one-size cake sundaes.

The 11-item range will be available in beloved flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and dulce no leche (exclusively for cake sundaes). From now onwards, consumers can rest assured their vegan party needs will be easily accessible with grab-and-go access at their nearest Whole Foods.

The packaging, as well as the goodies inside, are guaranteed to generate smiles from first glance to last bite - perfect for yourself or for gifting. Topping off the cakes is the brand's signature and playful pink, see-through boxes with magenta ribbons.

Mariana Cortez, founder of Bunnie Cakes, explains, "I've built Bunnie Cakes with the intention that our products bring a unique festive vibe wherever they go. Our new dedicated section at Whole Foods Markets in Miami-Dade county will offer consumers access to the vegan party destination that is Bunnie Cakes. Our vision is to continue growing and eventually become a household name for plant-based sweets."

To commemorate the launch, Mariana Cortez aka Ms Bunnie Cakes, will be present during the ongoing demos in all Miami-Dade Whole Foods this November. Visitors are welcome -and encouraged!- to stop by, meet the founder and sample some baked sweets.

