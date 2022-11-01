Clayton Oxford Home Building Facility Receives Shingleton Award for Continued Commitment to the Duke Cancer Institute

Team members aim to donate $20,000 to the KidsCan! Program in 2022

OXFORD, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Oxford received the 2022 Duke Cancer Institute Shingleton Award , recognizing the outstanding service and generosity of those committed to the fight against cancer. For many team members at the Clayton Oxford home building facility, this award had a deeply personal connection.

"Every time I go into the Duke Cancer Institute, I know I'm not fighting this cancer alone," said Clayton Oxford team member and Duke Cancer Institute patient, Franklin Wimbish. "They're a team, just like we are here at Clayton Oxford. I've worked at this facility for 25 years and it feels good to know I have this support."

Franklin was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2017 and continues treatment at the Duke Cancer Institute. He's not alone; several other team members and their families have previously received treatment from the Duke Cancer Institute – one of the many reasons why team members are committed to supporting it each year.

In 2021, Clayton Oxford team members worked together and raised $15,500 to support the Kids Can! program, and in 2022, the goal is to raise $20,000. The program provides education and community for children and teens who have a parent or significant caregiver living with cancer.

"Clayton Oxford has been a dedicated partner who understands and identifies with the unique needs of families facing cancer. Their team members have rallied together, raising funding to wrap these individuals in a community of support through services offered at no charge by a team of experts," said Duke Cancer Institute Cancer Support & Survivorship Director, Cheyenne Corbett, PhD.

Each year the Clayton Oxford team sets and achieves fundraising goals for the Duke Cancer Institute. Since 2017, team members have held an annual fundraiser, with the Clayton ® home office matching what Oxford team members contribute.

Read more about Frank's story and Clayton Oxford's philanthropic history here: Clayton Oxford: A Legacy of Giving Back .

