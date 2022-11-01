Pawsome! Veterinary Conference New York Vet Returns to the Big Apple November 2

Biologist and Wildlife Conservationist Jeff Corwin Kicks Off Two-Day Event for Vet Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Vet, a two and a half-day educational veterinary conference, is returning to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from November 2-4. This year, New York Vet will once again host a grand-scale conference offering three clinical theaters, a business theater, two veterinary technician theaters and sponsor-led hands-on workshops. Notably, attendees can go "Out on a Limb" with TV's Jeff Corwin with stories of environmental stewardship, conservation, and the plight of imperiled wildlife.

"We're excited to kick-off another highly anticipated event in New York City with our esteemed veterinary community!" said Christina Zoccoli, Group Event Director, US Vet Shows. "New York Vet is proud to offer attendees the opportunity to hear from some of the industry's brightest leaders and familiar faces, along with a host of other educational experiences. We're especially excited to be welcoming double the attendees of our 2021 Show!"

KEYNOTE

Jeff Corwin, well-known biologist and wildlife conservationist, as well as creator, executive producer and presenter of Wildlife Nation (ABC) will kick off the Show with a special keynote session. Titled "Tales from the Field", Corwin will share his passion for environmental conservation in this highly interactive and educational program. He will discuss the unique challenges each species faces in the world and inspire audiences to become more aware of the threats to wildlife and to the environment.

"Environmental Conservation has been my life's work," said Jeff Corwin, keynote speaker and Emmy award-winning television personality. "I'm excited to share my personal experiences and educate the New York Vet community on practices that are near and dear to my heart."

Following the keynote, Corwin will also join the "paw-ty" and offer a meet & greet during the opening night party at Hudson Mercantile at 6:30PM.

SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS

The conference will feature speakers who are leading thinkers, practitioners, and some familiar faces that will be presenting in a session format. The veterinary industry experts will offer expertise on a variety of practical topics with functional takeaways. With a comprehensive continuing education (CE) program, sessions are available for CE credit through the American Association of Veterinary State Boards' (AAVSB) Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE). Highlights of this year's sessions include:

Let's Talk Topicals: From Bugs to Barrier (Dermatology) – Jeanne Budgin - Owner and Dermatologist at Hudson Valley Veterinary Dermatology: A discussion of topical therapies categorized by properties and active ingredients paired with clinically relevant applications for common skin conditions in the dog.





Clin Path for Business: Your P&L from a Clinician's Point of View (Business) – Kate Crumley - Medical Team Coach and Blue Heron Consulting: This lecture will provide an overview of the key components of business health.





5 Ways Well-Trained CSRs Help Grow Your Veterinary Practice (Practice Management) – Brian Faulkner - Director of Colourful CPD: This talk will explore 5 key areas of CSR training which make the most difference in terms of growing your veterinary practice's client base and revenues - as well as helping retain veterinarians and vet techs





Integrating a Balanced Anesthesia Protocol in Your Practice (Anesthesia) – Darci Palmer - Anesthesia Veterinary Technician at Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine: This presentation will provide a systematic way to develop a balanced anesthesia drug protocol and will outline the common anesthetic drugs used for premedication, induction and maintenance.





Tax Planning for Veterinary Businesses (Finance) – Kimberly Woods - CPA, Partner at RubinBrown: This lecture will discuss what financial wellness means for both businesses and individuals, why veterinary businesses should incorporate it into their wellness benefits, and more.





Coaching Teams for Financial Wellness (Finance) – Kimberly Woods - CPA, Partner at RubinBrown: A discussion on the basic principles of tax planning and practical tax-saving strategies that veterinary businesses can use to drive down tax costs and increase profits.

EVENT/SESSION HIGHLIGHTS

During the Show, the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Accreditation Program will be offering select modules of its APHIS Approved Supplemental Training which provide credit towards accreditation renewal. Over the two days of New York Vet, a total of 10 modules will be offered, including Preventing Disease Introduction and Spread, International Movement of Horses, Evaluation of Aquatic Animals for Detection of Reportable Diseases and Pathogens, The Role of Veterinarians in Honeybee Health and more.

This year, New York Vet Show and its partner, the Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS), will host two sessions to support its lifesaving Reassessment Campaign on Veterinary Resuscitation (RECOVER) initiative. The sessions will run on Thursday, November 3, and on Friday, November 4, as well as four emergency and critical care content sessions on Friday, November 4.

At the show, attendees also join the Veterinary Medical Association (VMA) of New York City, created by veterinarians, for veterinarians, at its booth (#1357). They will host a number of CE sessions in their dedicated NYC Pavilion Theater as well as partner with New York Vet's opening night party to fundraise for donations to benefit NYSAVE on Thursday, November 3 from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Attendees also can get educated on suturing patterns and advanced knot-tying techniques used in veterinary surgical cases, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices. Through real experience and continuing education credits, "Wound Closure Academy: Suturing and Advanced Knot-Tying for Procedural Closures" will be presented in two sessions on Thursday, November 3 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM.

Want to learn how to make balanced, homemade diets that have gone through AAFCO feeding trials? Join the JustFoodForDogs Vet Team at it's booth (#1200) for live cooking demos on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3 at 10am, 12pm, 1pm and 3pm during each break. Attendees can also pick up free samples of JFFD Pantry Fresh Meals, Do-It-Yourself Kits, and Veterinary Supplements.

EXHIBITOR HIGHLIGHTS

New York Vet will host various exhibitors that plan to showcase new technology for pets, veterinary practices, nutritional pet food services, real estate expertise and more. Attendees are welcome to visit these incredible brands and companies on the show floor during free time or in between sessions. Highlights of this year's exhibitors include:

Animal Medical Center of NY (Booth #827)

The world's largest non-profit animal hospital comprising more than 20 specialties and services, and over 120 veterinarians under one roof.



(Booth #827)

Veterinary Innovative Partners (Booth #1356)

At VIP, we have a collaborative vision. We integrate our knowledge and passion to preserve the unique culture of veterinary practices. We created a company like no other, where all the decisions makers are skilled veterinary professionals.



(Booth #1356)

Bond Vet (Booth # 529)

We're on a mission to strengthen the human-animal bond through better pet care, and we started with a new approach: urgent care. We developed Bond to provide both sustainable veterinary careers and outstanding medical care.





Embark (Booth #607)

Powered by a deep love for dogs and a passion for understanding everything about them, Ryan and Adam Boyko have spent the last decade learning everything they could about dogs – how did they first get humans to fall in love with them, how did humans and dogs change each other in the years since then, and how can we best care for our furry family members? Embark® for Veterinarians tests for breed ancestry and screens canine patients for 215+ genetic health risks, and breed ancestry.

Additionally, the North Shore Animal League booth (#145), the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, will be on the Show floor. Take a break from sessions and decorate bandanas that will be donated to North Shore Animal League America's animals as part of The Vet Shows' Support initiative.

Registration is still open and attendees, including media, can register here. Produced by CloserStill Media, New York Vet will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specializes in high value, content driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The company operates chiefly in the healthcare and technology markets with events in London, Birmingham, Paris, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York City. Our portfolio includes some of the fastest growing, and often award winning, events including the London Vet Show, Cloud Expo Europe, The Pharmacy Show, Learning Technologies and The Dentistry Show.

CloserStill is the fastest growing British exhibition organizer in international markets according to the eighth annual Sunday Times International Track 200. In addition, the Financial Times FT1000 Index named CloserStill the fastest growing exhibition organizer in Europe. CloserStill's ranking is the highest of any exhibition organizer since the Sunday Times Fast Track series inception.

In the last seven years, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognized as a leading innovator with its teams and events winning multiple awards (over 30 in total) including Best Marketing Manager—five years in succession—Best Trade Show, Best Launch Exhibition, Best Brand Extension, Rising Star—two years in succession—Best Operations Manager, Best Sales Person, Management Team of the Year and was voted 'Most Respected Company of the Year' at the 2016 Association of Event Organizers Excellence Awards.

