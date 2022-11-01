Vivera Welcomes Saurabh Radhakrishnan to its Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to welcome Mr. Saurabh Radhakrishnan to the Company's Advisory Board.

"His expertise will be invaluable as we work towards commercialization." - Paul Edalat

Mr. Radhakrishnan will support Vivera in its development and commercialization initiatives for ZICOH, the Company's high-tech, electronic, dose-controlled medication delivery system designed to improve prescription drug adherence.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is an executive and serial entrepreneur with a passion for technology. He also has vast experience in the medical device industry with hands-on involvement in various stages of the product life cycle, including research and development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialization strategy.

"The projects Vivera works on change people's lives for the better and align strongly with my passions," said Mr. Radhakrishnan. "The beauty of creating any medical product is that the impact can be seen in individual lives. I look forward to offering any help I can in enabling them on their journey and seeing that impact."

As an engineer by training, Mr. Radhakrishnan maintains a vision for the bigger picture and also optimizes projects by contributing at an analytical and detail-oriented level.

Mr. Robert Massoudi, Senior Technology Advisor to Vivera stated, "One of Vivera's biggest assets is the diversity of our team and the expertise each person brings to the table that uniquely positions the Company to capitalize on developing our medical device and technologies platforms. We are excited to have Mr. Radhakrishnan join Vivera's Advisory Board."

"I am looking forward to working with Mr. Radhakrishnan as the Company develops ZICOH," said Mr. Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "His expertise will be invaluable as we work towards commercialization."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

