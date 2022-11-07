GSE Solutions Schedules Release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The GSE management team will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) is a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry. (PRNewsfoto/GSE Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call-in information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 974-2453 or (412) 317-5784

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/rmwzyN2yG4e.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 6516125. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ for 90 days.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages top talent and technology to provide advanced engineering and flexible workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy. Our specialized solution teams include design and analysis, systems and simulation, programs and performance, technical staffing, and training help the power industry reduce risk, extend plant operational lifetime, and optimize performance. GSE is a proven, with over five decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com.

CONTACTS

Company Contact

GSE Solutions

Kyle Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer

(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President

(646) 829-9702

gvp@lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.