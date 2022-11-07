SPIN ELECTRIC SCOOTER WORKERS OF SAN DIEGO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 542

Union Expands Footprint at Company to Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operations Specialists, Maintenance Specialists, Shift Leads and Team Leads working for Spin electric scooters in San Diego voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 542. It is the third city where Spin workers have unionized and the first outside of the Bay Area.

"These workers spoke loud and clear with their unanimous vote to join the Teamsters," said Jaime Vasquez, Local 542 Secretary-Treasurer. "With the cost of living increasing throughout not just California, but the entire country, it is critical now more than ever that tech workers join forces with our union to ensure that they can have the security, dignity and prosperity that they deserve."

Spin workers in Berkeley and San Francisco both joined Local 665 within the past two years, and the local union played an active role with the organizing drive in San Diego.

"Locals 542 and 665 worked tirelessly together to make sure that the workers' voices were heard," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "This is a successful milestone of our long-term project to unionize not just Spin, but every e-scooter operator throughout the state."

"We're so happy to be a part of the Teamsters," said Shift Lead Christopher Clark. "If Spin workers can get a good contract in the San Francisco Bay, there's no reason we can't do the same thing down here. We look forward to bargaining."

Teamsters Local 542 represents workers throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties, Calif. and Yuma, Ariz. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters542.org/.

