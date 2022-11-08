AMAZON AND LEADING MUSIC EDUCATION PLATFORM YOUSICIAN COLLABORATE TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE BUNDLE FOR BEGINNER MUSICIANS

Amazon to Offer 30-Day Free Access to Yousician's Digital Music Learning Service Alongside Select Instrument Purchases – Marking First Time Yousician Has Aligned with a Third Party to Package a Digital Learning Solution with A Consumer Products Purchase –

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon and Yousician, the world's leading music education service, are collaborating to help inspire the next generation of musicians. Beginning October 24th, consumers who purchase a qualifying musical instrument in Amazon stores will receive as an added gift-with-purchase, 30-days free access to Yousician Premium+, making it easy for any beginner to get started learning an instrument. Yousician has set a new standard in music education with its gamified approach to learning how to play an instrument. Its platform offers thousands of interactive guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, and singing lessons to quickly learn to play your favorite songs from hundreds of artists across all musical spectrums: from Coldplay and Adele to Billie Eilish, Metallica, and many more.

Amazon, whose Amazon's Alexa Fund invested in Yousician's $28 million Series B fund in April 2021, is collaborating for the first time with Yousician to create this special bundle. Yousician always offers new users the option to receive a 7-day free subscription, but with this collaboration, they will receive 30-days free. This is the first time Yousician has collaborated with another company for a consumer product bundle.

Yousician's approach to music education uses innovative audio recognition technology that differentiates the platform from its competitors. The audio feature listens to the user play and provides real-time feedback. The gamified experience is that of an on-demand music school with world-class instructors at the helm to guide interactive learning for users at any level.

Chris Thür, Co-founder and CEO of Yousician said, "Through our collaboration with Amazon, we make it very easy for people to begin their musical hobby. Get the instrument delivered to your home, download the Yousician app and start playing. It's that simple. Customers trust Amazon's seamless retail experience, and millions trust Yousician to learn how to play an instrument. We're looking forward to being able to offer Yousician to Amazon customers and help them kickstart their musical journey."

Yousician recently partnered with Metallica, the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, to create 3 beginner-friendly courses with step-by-step tutorials directly from the band so users could learn the songs the way they're meant to be played directly from the band themselves.

Amazon customers will receive a special code with their qualifying instrument purchase that gives them 30-days free access on Yousician Premium+. Premium+ access on Yousician includes unlimited lessons and thousands of songs to learn from. No credit card is required to redeem the offer. The promotion will kick off October 24th and run in the United States for a 1 year period.

Yousician is the world's leading platform for learning and playing music, driven by the belief that the more people play music, the better this world will be. With a combined 20 million monthly users, the platform's groundbreaking products, Yousician and GuitarTuna , are the leaders in their field.

Yousician has revolutionized how people learn and play music with innovative technology that gives players real-time feedback. It offers interactive learning for guitar, bass, ukulele, piano and singing with lessons, exercises and songs.

GuitarTuna is the #1 instrument tuner in the world, providing the fastest, easiest, and most accurate tuning anytime, anywhere. Users can discover 100+ tunings across 15 instruments, including chromatic and custom options. And GuitarTuna's new Play feature introduces "Smart Scroll" AI technology that makes it the tune-and-play choice app for guitarists everywhere.

Yousician and GuitarTuna are available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. The Yousician platform can be used on any phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. GuitarTuna is available on any mobile or tablet devices.

