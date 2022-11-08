Artivion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Artivion's management team will present at the upcoming Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10a.m. ET. A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

Members of the management team will also host one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Artivion D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 332-895-3222 investors@artivion.com

