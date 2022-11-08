Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022

Net income of $191 million , or $1.17 per GAAP diluted share

Net Sales of $1.7 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $394.7 million

Repurchased $37.2 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, compared to net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $146.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.2 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Darling Ingredients delivered another strong quarter, carrying great momentum to finish the year with record earnings," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Strong worldwide demand for fats and proteins will continue to be a tailwind for our global ingredients business. Diamond Green Diesel III is expected to come on-line within the next week, six months ahead of schedule. This, once again, showcases our strength and expertise to satisfy demand for decarbonization solutions in a meaningful way."

For the nine months ended Oct. 1, 2022, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $4.8 billion, compared to net sales of $3.4 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to Darling Ingredients for the first nine months of 2022 was $581.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $495.2 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $394.7 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $289.6 million for the same period in 2021. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.13 billion for 2022, as compared to $928 million for the same period in 2021.

Under Darling Ingredients' share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 609,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter for a total of $37.2 million, bringing the total stock repurchased year to date 2022 as of Oct. 1, 2022, to approximately 1.58 million shares of common stock for a total of $103.1 million.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, Darling had $126.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.35 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Oct. 1, 2022 was $3.3 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 2.48 as of Oct. 1, 2022. Year-to-date capital expenditures totaled approximately $257.1 million.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Darling Ingredients completed the acquisition of FASA Group, the largest independent rendering company in Brazil. On Oct. 18, 2022, Darling Ingredients announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Gelnex, a leading global producer of collagen products for approximately $1.2 billion USD in cash. Darling Ingredients also announced on Nov. 2, 2022, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Polish rendering company, Miropasz Group for approximately €110 million Euros.

Darling Ingredients reaffirms its previously announced forecast for full year 2022 of $1.55-$1.6 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

(unaudited)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended October 1, 2022









Net sales $ 1,273,142 $ 347,902 $ 126,555 $ - $ 1,747,599 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,012,899 256,557 101,781 - 1,371,237 Gross Margin 260,243 91,345 24,774 - 376,362











Gain on sale of assets (2,290) (809) (17) - (3,116) Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,973 23,909 1,724 15,474 105,080 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 4,503 4,503 Depreciation and amortization 80,679 14,408 7,284 2,607 104,978 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 103,414 - 103,414 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 117,881 $ 53,837 $ 119,197 $ (22,584) $ 268,331 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,301 - - - 2,301 Segment income/(loss) $ 120,182 $ 53,837 $ 119,197 $ (22,584) $ 270,632











Segment EBITDA $ 198,560 $ 68,245 $ 23,067 $ (15,474) $ 274,398 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 120,333 - 120,333 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 198,560 $ 68,245 $ 143,400 $ (15,474) $ 394,731



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended October 2, 2021









Net sales $ 769,626 $ 311,856 $ 104,434 $ - $ 1,185,916 Cost of sales and operating expenses 553,662 241,308 64,634 - 859,604 Gross Margin 215,964 70,548 39,800 - 326,312











Gain on sale of assets (229) (8) (264) - (501) Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,997 24,417 4,481 13,380 97,275 Depreciation and amortization 53,824 14,933 6,361 2,708 77,826 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 53,951 - 53,951 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 107,372 $ 31,206 $ 83,173 $ (16,088) $ 205,663 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,647 - - - 1,647 Segment income/(loss) $ 109,019 $ 31,206 $ 83,173 $ (16,088) $ 207,310











Segment EBITDA $ 161,196 $ 46,139 $ 35,583 $ (13,380) $ 229,538 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 60,026 - 60,026 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 161,196 $ 46,139 $ 95,609 $ (13,380) $ 289,564

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, plus acquisition and integration costs, plus restructuring and impairment charges, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued

(unaudited)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022









Net sales $ 3,322,927 $ 1,071,897 $ 369,297 $ - $ 4,764,121 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,522,728 807,833 292,760 - 3,623,321 Gross Margin 800,199 264,064 76,537 - 1,140,800











Gain on sale of assets (3,595) (891) (74) - (4,560) Selling, general and administrative expenses 185,045 73,608 9,921 46,314 314,888 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 13,634 13,634 Depreciation and amortization 203,967 44,307 20,894 8,169 277,337 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 248,898 - 248,898 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 406,225 $ 147,040 $ 294,694 $ (68,117) $ 779,842 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 5,933 - - - 5,933 Segment income/(loss) $ 412,158 $ 147,040 $ 294,694 $ (68,117) $ 785,775











Segment EBITDA $ 618,749 $ 191,347 $ 66,690 $ (46,314) $ 830,472 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 297,503 - 297,503 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 618,749 $ 191,347 $ 364,193 $ (46,314) $ 1,127,975



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended October 2, 2021









Net sales $ 2,193,002 $ 926,952 $ 311,347 $ - $ 3,431,301 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,584,667 706,260 219,534 - 2,510,461 Gross Margin 608,335 220,692 91,813 - 920,840











Loss (gain) on sale of assets (490) (1) (302) - (793) Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,594 75,150 13,822 42,239 293,805 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 778 - 778 Depreciation and amortization 162,404 45,666 19,214 8,298 235,582 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 281,964 - 281,964 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 283,827 $ 99,877 $ 340,265 $ (50,537) $ 673,432 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 4,199 - - - 4,199 Segment income/(loss) $ 288,026 $ 99,877 $ 340,265 $ (50,537) $ 677,631











Segment EBITDA $ 446,231 $ 145,543 $ 78,293 $ (42,239) $ 627,828 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 300,227 - 300,227 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 446,231 $ 145,543 $ 378,520 $ (42,239) $ 928,055

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, plus acquisition and integration costs, plus restructuring and impairment charges, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (thousands)





October 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 126,032 $ 68,906 Restricted cash

102 166 Accounts receivable, net

669,824 469,092 Inventories

641,980 457,465 Prepaid expenses

80,293 53,711 Income taxes refundable

17,504 1,075 Other current assets

26,301 38,599 Total current assets

1,562,036 1,089,014







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,345,671 1,840,080 Intangible assets, net

873,613 397,801 Goodwill

1,900,267 1,219,116 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,814,583 1,349,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets

175,117 155,464 Other assets

122,668 66,795 Deferred income taxes

14,799 16,211



$ 8,808,754 $ 6,133,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 63,663 $ 24,407 Accounts payable, principally trade

398,175 307,118 Income taxes payable

43,395 32,310 Current operating lease liabilities

44,040 38,168 Accrued Expenses

478,710 350,681 Total current liabilities

1,027,983 752,684 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,220,901 1,438,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities

133,184 120,314 Other non-current liabilities

296,066 111,029 Deferred income taxes

461,806 362,942 Total liabilities

5,139,940 2,785,943 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,735 1,717 Additional paid-in capital

1,652,453 1,627,816 Treasury stock, at cost

(529,905) (374,721) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(473,139) (321,690) Retained earnings

2,928,968 2,347,838 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

3,580,112 3,280,960 Noncontrolling interests

88,702 66,825 Total Stockholders' Equity

3,668,814 3,347,785



$ 8,808,754 $ 6,133,728

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change





October 1,

October 2,

Favorable

October 1,

October 2,

Favorable





2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net sales $ 1,747,599

$ 1,185,916

$ 561,683

$ 4,764,121

$ 3,431,301

$ 1,332,820

Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,371,237

859,604

(511,633)

3,623,321

2,510,461

(1,112,860)



Gain on sale of assets (3,116)

(501)

2,615

(4,560)

(793)

3,767



Selling, general and administrative expenses 105,080

97,275

(7,805)

314,888

293,805

(21,083)



Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-

-

8,557

778

(7,779)



Acquisition and integration costs 4,503

-

(4,503)

13,634

-

(13,634)



Depreciation and amortization 104,978

77,826

(27,152)

277,337

235,582

(41,755)

Total costs and expenses 1,582,682

1,034,204

(548,478)

4,233,177

3,039,833

(1,193,344)



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 103,414

53,951

49,463

248,898

281,964

(33,066)

Operating income 268,331

205,663

62,668

779,842

673,432

106,410

Other expense:

























Interest expense (39,816)

(15,409)

(24,407)

(79,427)

(47,105)

(32,322)



Foreign currency loss (493)

(205)

(288)

(6,005)

(1,299)

(4,706)



Other expense, net (2,807)

(853)

(1,954)

(3,851)

(3,210)

(641)

Total other expense (43,116)

(16,467)

(26,649)

(89,283)

(51,614)

(37,669)

Equity in net income























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,301

1,647

654

5,933

4,199

1,734

Income from operations before income taxes 227,516

190,843

36,673

696,492

626,017

70,475

Income tax expense 35,215

42,637

7,422

108,631

126,324

17,693

Net income 192,301

148,206

44,095

587,861

499,693

88,168

Net income attributable to

























noncontrolling interests (1,220)

(1,394)

174

(6,731)

(4,533)

(2,198)

Net income attributable to Darling $ 191,081

$ 146,812

$ 44,269

$ 581,130

$ 495,160

$ 85,970





























Basic income per share: $ 1.19

$ 0.91

$ 0.28

$ 3.60

$ 3.04

$ 0.56

Diluted income per share: $ 1.17

$ 0.88

$ 0.29

$ 3.54

$ 2.96

$ 0.58





























Number of diluted common shares: 163,635

166,770





164,327

167,374







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Nine-Month Periods Ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021 (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended (Unaudited)







October 1,

October 2, Cash flows from operating activities: 2022

2021

Net income

$ 587,861

$ 499,693

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 277,337

235,582



Gain on sale of assets (4,560)

(793)



Asset impairment 8,557

138



Deferred taxes

42,120

67,272



Decrease in long-term pension liability (2,753)

(1,118)



Stock-based compensation expense 18,884

18,413



Write-off deferred loan costs -

1,130



Deferred loan cost amortization 3,552

3,044



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (254,831)

(286,163)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 95,546

3,322



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (45,457)

(85,822)



Income taxes refundable/payable (2,004)

18,688



Inventories and prepaid expenses (140,971)

(97,531)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 78,656

46,912



Other

(23,499)

29,282





Net cash provided by operating activities 638,438

452,049 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (257,120)

(191,738)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,760,139)

(2,059)

Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (239,750)

(25,000)

Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries -

(4,449)

Loan to Diamond Green Diesel (25,000)

-

Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel 50,000

-

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 9,430

3,805

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (179)

(274)





Net cash used in investing activities (2,222,758)

(219,715) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 1,929,870

31,088

Payments on long-term debt (39,511)

(131,224)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 1,684,840

287,000

Payments on revolving credit facility (1,743,523)

(309,000)

Net cash overdraft financing 21,090

29,034

Deferred loan costs (16,758)

-

Issuance of common stock -

50

Repurchase of common stock (103,061)

(97,924)

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (46,394)

(45,260)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,653)

(3,853)





Net cash provided/(used) in financing activities 1,682,900

(240,089) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (20,295)

(6,605) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78,285

(14,360) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,072

81,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 147,357

$ 67,360

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,







2022

2021 Assets:



(unaudited)





Total current assets

$ 933,332

$ 686,294

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,292,831

2,710,747

Other assets

46,736

51,514



Total assets

$ 4,272,899

$ 3,448,555













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 115,506

$ 165,092

Total other current liabilities

316,345

295,860

Total long term debt

332,794

344,309

Total other long term liabilities

16,973

17,531

Total members' equity

3,491,281

2,625,763



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 4,272,899

$ 3,448,555

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results For the Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change



(unaudited)

$ Change





September 30,

September 30,

Favorable



September 30,

September 30,

Favorable Revenues: 2022

2021

(Unfavorable)



2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 1,470,036

$ 401,900

$ 1,068,136



$ 3,906,614

$ 1,405,392

$ 2,501,222 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less



























depreciation, amortization and

accretion expense 1,229,371

281,848

(947,523)



3,311,608

804,939

(2,506,669)

Depreciation, amortization and 31,793

10,991

(20,802)



89,602

34,673

(54,929)



accretion expense























Total costs and expenses 1,261,164

292,839

(968,325)



3,401,210

839,612

(2,561,598)

Operating income 208,872

109,061

99,811



505,404

565,780

(60,376) Other income 1,215

113

1,102



1,926

524

1,402 Interest and debt expense, net (3,259)

(1,272)

(1,987)



(9,534)

(2,376)

(7,158)

Net income $ 206,828

$ 107,902

$ 98,926



$ 497,796

$ 563,928

$ (66,132)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA For the Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA October 1,

October 2,



October 1,

October 2, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2022

2021



2022

2021



















Net income attributable to Darling $ 191,081

$ 146,812



$ 581,130

$ 495,160 Depreciation and amortization 104,978

77,826



277,337

235,582 Interest expense 39,816

15,409



79,427

47,105 Income tax expense 35,215

42,637



108,631

126,324 Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-



8,557

778 Acquisition and integration costs 4,503

-



13,634

- Foreign currency loss 493

205



6,005

1,299 Other expense, net 2,807

853



3,851

3,210 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (103,414)

(53,951)



(248,898)

(281,964) Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (2,301)

(1,647)



(5,933)

(4,199) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,220

1,394



6,731

4,533

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 274,398

$ 229,538



$ 830,472

$ 627,828 Foreign currency exchange impact 18,426 (1)





41,581 (2)



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 292,824

$ 229,538



$ 872,053

$ 627,828 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 120,333

$ 60,026



$ 297,503

$ 300,227



















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 394,731

$ 289,564



$ 1,127,975

$ 928,055



















(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended October 1, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.01 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended October 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, respectively.



















(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the nine months ended

October 1, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.06 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.78, as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.80, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 financial results at 9 am Eastern Time (8 am Central Time) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171165/f47e536d62

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on November 9, 2022.

To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please asked to be joined to the Darling Ingredients call. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning two hours after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through November 16, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 3834610.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at Oct. 1, 2022. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," "combined adjusted EBITDA guidance" and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

Contact: Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

469) 214-8202; Suann.Guthrie@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.