KATHY BARNETTE LEADS ELECTION EVE RALLY FOR PARENTS RIGHTS IN EDUCATION

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by several hundred parents and activists in Elizabethtown, former U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette led a "Rally to Save Our Schools" to advocate for parental rights and the defeat of radical indoctrination in K-12 schools. The event was hosted by 1776 Action, an issue advocacy organization where Barnette serves as a national spokeswoman.

"The battle for our kids is one we cannot lose, and we want to remind people what the woke education establishment is doing to them, and how we can fix it," said Barnette. "Pennsylvania parents deserve schools that understand that our children belong to us, not to them. From anti-American curriculum to radical gender ideology to blatantly obscene material, our trust is being abused and it's time for parents to reclaim our voice and our power."

The rally also included a panel of parents from across the state who shared their own personal experiences in Pennsylvania's education battles, some of whom decided to run for their local school boards.

"Last year's gubernatorial election in Virginia showed the power of parents to drive the political debate," said Adam Waldeck, President of 1776 Action. "Our goal is to help keep this issue front and center in Pennsylvania, because it's the only way to ultimately defeat the far Left's unrelenting push to transform our institutions into something unrecognizable to most Americans."

