There's a New Way to Count Down to Christmas this Holiday Season: The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set

There's a New Way to Count Down to Christmas this Holiday Season: The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new way to countdown to Christmas this holiday season! The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set is the latest trend to mark the approaching Christmas Day and makes a perfect holiday gift.

The Christmas Poop Log Children's Activity Book & Kit (PRNewswire)

From a long line of advent calendar-type favorites from The Elf on a Shelf and The Mensch on a Bench to daily chocolates and wine by luxury brands, The Christmas Poop Log is a fun and educational cultural experience that centers around a tradition celebrated in Northern Spain with roots in the 18th century.

The practice of finding the perfect poop log in the wilderness reflects the American tradition of finding the perfect tree. Once the one that's 'just right' is found near the 8th of December, it is brought into the home and accessorized by its new family with an illustrated face, felt hat and other festive attire and propped on smaller logs as front "legs." A cozy blanket is then laid on "Caga Tió," as it is affectionately called.

Every day, family members "feed" Caga Tió with fruits and nuts until December 24th. It is then that Caga Tió is tapped with sticks while the family sings a corresponding song asking it to "poop" presents!

The Christmas Poop Log: A Christmas Tradition Story Book and Activity Set is available for $39.95 on www.thechristmaspooplog.com , making it a great gift for kids and families, white elephant, or Pollyanna exchanges, crafters, and anyone who loves a laugh.

The beautiful, color illustrated thirty-one-page paperback is also available on Amazon for $15.95 and has received rave reviews since its publishing date in April 2021.

After traveling to Spain and becoming fascinated by the tradition, entrepreneur and first-time author Jonathan Chastek created the book and activity set to bring the endearing tradition to American families in an accessible way.

"Because the tradition is rooted in nature, a tree will be planted for every purchase through our partnership with OneTreePlanted ," says Chastek, "I very much want to keep sustainability at the forefront."

He hopes that Caga Tió will become a part of every family's holiday tradition and be stowed away with holiday décor and embraced for years to come.

For more information, samples, and images, contact info@christmaspooplog.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Christmas Poop Log