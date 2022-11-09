Quhuo to Report Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2022 on November 15, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on community-centered services in China, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants who wish to join the call must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10026861-9kvyew.html. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive the dial-in numbers, a Passcode, and a unique access PIN. The conference ID is 10026861.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter passcode followed by your PIN, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

A replay will be accessible after the conclusion of the conference call through November 22, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1855 883 1031 China Domestic: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 Replay PIN: : 10026861





About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Quhuo Limited

E-mail: pr@meishisong.cn

