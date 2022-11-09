RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023. The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th.

Other exclusive drops over the six months include:

A 6-star, 6-piece Shield Artifact set

Resource and boost items: 500 energy, 1M silver, 200 auto battle tickets and 100% XP boost for 3 days

Epic Champion Genbo the Dishonored

A 6-star, 6-piece Savage Artifact set

Resources and Boost Items: Rank up chicken 4* x4, Void Potion High x10, XP Brew Void x25, 1M silver

Prime members can visit the Prime Gaming homepage at https://gaming.amazon.com/home to redeem rewards within the specific drop period. Once players open the RAID: Shadow Legends item detail page, they can select "Get in-game content" to receive a personalized promo code which can be entered in RAID or on a promo code redemption page to obtain the rewards.

This is the second time that Plarium has partnered with Prime Gaming to provide Prime members with exclusive content for the dark fantasy mobile collection RPG, with the first being in early 2019 shortly after the game launch.

"We are excited to work together with Prime Gaming once again and give its members amazing exclusive drops through April next year," said Sergey Dymshits, CMO at Plarium. "The prizes are substantial and sure to boost any player's party whether veteran players or RAID newcomers."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. The exclusive rewards are available to Prime members in all countries and territories where Prime Gaming is available .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,800 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is a premium experience that is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video memberships. Prime Gaming features free games and exclusive in-game content, a channel subscription every month at no additional cost to be used on any Partner or Affiliate channels, exclusive emotes, and a custom chat badge. Visit gaming.amazon.com to learn more about the latest content offerings.

