China Matters' Features: How Transport Infrastructure Can Promote High-quality Development of China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, China Matters talks to Li Hongchang, a professor at the School of Economics and Management at Beijing Jiaotong University. He shares with us the role transportation plays in Guizhou's economic and social development and what can be learned from the province's experience in promoting high-quality growth.

Guizhou has seen significant improvements in its transport infrastructure during the past decade. The province managed to cover all its counties with expressways by 2015. Two years later, it took the lead in western China to cover all villages with paved roads and public transit. It is also known as the "museum of world bridges" thanks to more than 20,000 bridges across the province.

Li believes that the development of transport infrastructure can boost Guizhou's economic growth and will also stimulate regional and national economy. The direct impact is that over a trillion yuan was invested in transportation in the past decade and more investments will be made in the future. Indirectly, it can push forward the development of industries such as tourism, Belt and Road projects, as well as trade and logistics.

In Li's opinion, Guizhou provides exemplary experience for underdeveloped areas in terms of developing sound transport infrastructure.

"I think what Guizhou has achieved can be inspiring for certain areas in the country, and even similar regions in the world," says Li.

