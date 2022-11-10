Douglas Elliman Unveils Elliman Productions App

Powered by Infinite Creator, the custom app enables agents to produce professional-quality marketing videos and photos using their mobile phones.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today the launch of Elliman Productions, an app-based content creation platform powered by Infinite Creator, that empowers real estate agents to use their mobile phones to produce professional-quality videos and photos for promoting their property listings. Infinite Creator's founder, Camilo Lopez, has long produced content for Elliman listings and events through his Lifestyle Production Group and has selected the brokerage to be the exclusive launch partner for the app.

Combining intuitive in-app production tools with on-demand access to professional video, photo and editing services, Elliman Productions enables agents to produce captivating, cost-effective marketing content more quickly and efficiently. The app features graphic assistance, auto-correction and step-by-step tutorials to help agents capture high-quality media files, which they can submit through the app to a team of editors and receive fully branded and edited videos and photos within 24 hours.

"Elliman Productions adds a vital new component to the toolkit we provide to our agents," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty. "From StudioPro to Elliman Showroom to this powerful new app—all of which we have rolled out just this year—we are investing in innovation to ensure that our agents have the tools they need to stay on the cutting edge."

In addition to providing tools and guidance for user-created video and photos, Elliman Productions allows agents to connect with a network of professional real estate photographers and videographers and schedule property shoots, all through the app.

"Having worked with countless brokers over the years to produce evocative content for their listings, I know that quality content is critical to real estate," said Camilo Lopez, Founder and CEO of Infinite Creator. "By investing in our platform and empowering their agents with this new app, Douglas Elliman shows that they understand this, too, and why they are the right partner to help bring our product to the market."

As a customized app built exclusively for Elliman agents, Elliman Productions provides users with all the branded assets and graphic elements to create custom content—on their schedules and without spending excessive money or time.

"Like any good entrepreneur, our agents have to make the most of their time in order to build their businesses," said Stephanie Garbarini, Chief Marketing Officer of Douglas Elliman. "Elliman Productions not only gives agents the ability to create elevated marketing content, but it also enables them to do it quickly and without compromising quality."

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

