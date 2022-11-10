FITZMARTIN NAMED TO INC. 5000 FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES LIST FOR 2022

FitzMartin is proudly ranked 3,709 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FitzMartin, a sales and marketing consultancy that specializes in helping business-to-business companies drive sustained growth and increased profitability through sales and marketing alignment, made the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for 2022, a most-prestigious award presented annually to companies creating ways to achieve spectacular growth over a three-year period.

FitzMartin placed 3,709 on the list, exhibiting 136% growth from 2018 to 2021. The Birmingham-based consultancy is one of only 60 companies in the state of Alabama to make this year's list.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. for the work we've done over the past three years," Sean Doyle, CEO of FitzMartin said. "Given the challenges that we've faced in the past few years, we couldn't be prouder to stand among so many prestigious companies. But this honor is as much a testament to our clients – for their trust, for their courage, for allowing us to be a part of their journeys. That, in the end, is more important than any award."

Though founded as a high-end boutique design firm, FitzMartin eventually expanded its services to become a full-service firm with digital marketing offerings as well. Rooted in helping leaders transform the effectiveness of their sales and marketing operations with centricity, FitzMartin is an expert in resolving the mid- to late-stage funnel of the sales journey where most revenue is found. FitzMartin has successfully guided business-to-business companies to achieve a greater return on investment by aligning their various business silos.

About FitzMartin

FitzMartin is an award-winning sales and marketing consultancy helping clients drive new growth and profitability through the science of behavioral change. Since 1991, the company has helped lower middle-market and emerging middle-market companies sell more, with a lower cost of sales, at greater profit. The company does so through sales and marketing advisory services predicated on delivering clarity, measurability and predictability to marketing and sales operations. In addition, for select clients, we apply revenue operations functionality, marketing technology help, and award-winning creative development and implementation. For more information, please visit www.fitzmartin.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America List annually celebrates American companies that are finding ways to achieve spectacular growth. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Inc. introduced the list in 1982, and since then the prestigious list of companies has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, please visit www.inc.com.

Media contact:

Alex Sherman, Sales and Marketing Manager

alex@fitzmartin.com

205-322-1010 ext. 712

