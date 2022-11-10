Wound Care Advantage Highlights Diabetes Month with Free Resources for Wound Centers

SIERRA MADRE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our doctors, nurses, and clinicians have been at the front lines of treating the consequences of diabetes every day. With over 20 years of supporting wound centers, we've learned 2 important truth's about diabetes:

Diabetes continues to grow at an alarming rate

More action and education are needed

To commemorate November's National Diabetes Awareness Month, Wound Care Advantage does not want to focus on the statistics of Diabetes. Like the 37 million people suffering from diabetes, or the fact that up to 34% of those patients will develop a foot ulcer (DFU) in their lifetime, and that DFUs are the number one leading cause of non-traumatic amputations. Instead, we realize that diabetes is not going anywhere anytime soon, nor is the knowledge that if not managed properly, diabetes can lead to serious and fatal outcomes.

This is why this November, WCA is giving Wound Programs a Diabetes Month Resource Kit to build awareness of diabetes and the high risk of chronic wounds . With 70% of diabetic foot ulcers ending in amputation and leading to a 2-year life expectancy after surgery, wound care programs deserve the support and resources to save the limbs and lives of all patients. Help us put a spotlight on this disease with our free Diabetes Month Resource Kit . Steal our professional resources for your clinic.

Our Resource Kit will supply you with:

Diabetes Community Education Flier

How Living with Diabetes Increases your Risk of Chronic Wounds Video

Diabetes Infographic

Diabetes Infographic video

Patient education and prevention flier

DFU patient education video

Even with the disease of diabetes keeping its alarmingly quick growth rate, the population of patients that develop an ulcer that leads to an amputation does not have to. Join us in building the awareness that 70% of DFU patients do not need to end with an amputation this November.

Diabetes Month Resource Kit: thewca.com/2022/11/01/steal-this-diabetes-month-resource-kit/

About Wound Care Advantage:

Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been supporting wound centers for 20 years. With a strong commitment to care and innovation, WCA advocates for the financial independence of partner hospitals and the rapid healing of patients they serve. Wound Care Advantage is a privately held company headquartered in Sierra Madre, California. For additional information, visit www.thewca.com .

