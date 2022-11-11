CHRISTMAS GLAMOUR FROM GEMMY INDUSTRIES AWAITS AT THE HOME DEPOT

It's the most wonderful time of the year to adorn your lawn with sparkly, iridescent and glimmering Christmas decor

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over the top Christmas glam, décor from Gemmy Industries at The Home Depot has you covered this holiday season. Stunning iridescent ribbon figures and a showstopping ornament archway set the stage for an exquisite holiday display.

Luxurious yard sculptures made with a unique iridescent ribbon style twinkle with gorgeous SPARKLE® technology and dozens of white lights. Accented with perfectly placed metallic red accents, each piece makes a magnificent addition to indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. The SPARKLE® Ribbons collection is available in three styles: the Iridescent Buck ($99.00) with 100 sparkling LEDs, the Iridescent Snowman with 90 sparkling LEDs ($99.00) and the Iridescent Angel with 100 sparkling LEDs ($99.00).

Holiday decorators will fall in love with the Glimmer™ Ornament Archway ($249.00). Made with beautiful Crystal Lattice material and glimmering with 300 two-tone white LED lights, the Ornament Archway looks spectacular on lawns or as a dazzling entrance to parties and celebrations. The archway breaks down for easy off-season storage. Measuring 8.6-ft tall x 9.75-ft wide, Glimmer™ Ornament Archway delivers the ultimate in holiday elegance.

"Gemmy's iridescent yard decor offers lustrous figures that look fantastic in both traditional and modern Christmas displays. Silver and golden hues gleam with pearlescent tones to create a dynamic effect that varies when viewed from different angles," said Steven Harris, Vice President of product development at Gemmy. "We've seen consumers react strongly to large statement pieces that anchor their display and create a grand visual statement."

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retails, go to www.gemmy.com.

