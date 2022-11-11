TWTR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Twitter Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Twitter between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 14, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Twitter, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

