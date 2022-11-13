Primasun, backed by ResMed and Verily, Launches at HLTH 2022

The clinical sleep care solution aims to reduce untreated sleep disorders' impact on chronic disease and people's lives

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primasun, an end-to-end, clinically-supported solution for addressing complex sleep disorders, launched today at HLTH 2022 . Formed as a joint venture between ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep technology, and Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, Primasun's offering combines cutting-edge healthcare technology and advanced healthcare research into one comprehensive digital health platform.

Despite being described as a public health epidemic by the CDC in 2014, insufficient sleep continues to have a catastrophic impact on people's health, the workplace, and the healthcare system – much of which can be attributed to dismal access to care. While it's estimated that up to 70 million Americans are struggling with an undiagnosed sleep disorder, there is only 1 sleep specialist for every 43,000 Americans to help them find and receive care.

Through its preventive care model, Primasun works with employers and healthcare providers to identify populations at risk and connects patients to certified sleep physicians who guide them from diagnosis to treatment in a matter of weeks.

"Sleep is the foundation of physical and mental health, and at Primasun, we believe there's an opportunity to build a more efficient, equitable healthcare solution that helps patients clinically improve their sleep, and in turn, their quality of life," said Jonathon Lobbins, CEO of Primasun. "We're proud to offer a solution that lowers barriers to care, empowers patients to take control of their health, and helps reduce poor sleep's strain on the home, workplace, and healthcare system."

Primasun's initial product offering connects patients with certified sleep physicians who diagnose and treat obstructive sleep apnea, clinically evaluate patients with insomnia symptoms, and provide guidance to improve sleep hygiene.

"The clinical proof is clear: Diagnosing and treating sleep disorders can help people live healthier and longer, be safer and more present in their work and personal lives, and lower their healthcare costs, " said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., chief medical officer of ResMed and Primasun board member. "We're thrilled to see Primasun generate greater awareness about the importance of sleep and help pave more equitable pathways for people to optimize their sleep and overall health."

