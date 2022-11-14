Casper CSPR Staking Now Validated By Staking Rewards Data

The Proof-of-Stake Layer-One blockchain's 78.41% staking ratio is one of the highest, according to StakingRewards.com data

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Casper Network , the decentralized layer one proof-of-stake blockchain designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption, has seen its CSPR token staking validated by leading crypto staking data provider, Staking Rewards.

According to Staking Rewards, Casper Network's current staking ratio of 78.41% is one of the highest of all the listed protocols, just behind BNB Chain, which has a staking ratio of 86.18%. This is important because the greater the proposition of a network's native asset that is staked, the more secure the network becomes.

CSPR owners can stake their tokens via leading exchanges, such as Uphold, Coinlist and Bitrue, as well as the Casper Signer wallet, in order to receive rewards.

"We're extremely pleased to see a respected data provider like Staking Rewards providing third-party validation of how successful CSPR staking has become," said Ralf Kubli, board member of The Casper Association. "Individual users can now access StakingRewards.com to see how high Casper's staking ratio is and how secure the network is, as well as being able to access important information about the rewards they can receive".

When participants stake their tokens via a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, they contribute to the security and efficiency of the blockchain while earning rewards. Their involvement contributes to the growing adoption of blockchain technology by helping protocols to maintain and improve their security and sustainability. This is because the more decentralized the stake, the more secure a protocol becomes.

To find out more, you can access Casper documentation covering staking or Staking Rewards' explanation of Casper staking .

About the Casper Association:

The Casper Association is the not-for-profit entity that oversees the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Blockchain. It provides re-sources to help accelerate the adoption of the Casper proof of stake (PoS) layer 1 protocol and its growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Casper is designed to make full use of open web programming standards to quickly build blockchain applications that meet the needs of startups and enterprise environments.

For more information, visit: https://casper.network/

