Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Once Again Named to the 2022 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List

The annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), for the fifth year in a row. In addition, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been honored for the third year in a row as a Top Tech Executive. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area.

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

The NVTC Tech 100 honorees represent the most important and growing sectors in the region's tech industry; this awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, leaders, and rising stars who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading the region's growth. The 2022 program attracted nearly 200 nominations across three award categories: Company, Executive, and NextGen Leader. A panel of independent judges — including John Song, Baird; Sam Maness, Raymond James Associates; and Jamie Graham, Kipps De Santo — reviewed each of the nominations.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top tech firm again this year! Deltek is committed more than ever to driving innovation and growth in the project-based industries we support, while making a positive impact in the communities we live and work in. Our customers are continuously top of mind and this recognition solidifies the work our team does on a daily basis to provide innovative solutions and world-class support. We are humbled to be recognized alongside many of our customers, as well as the many other well-respected firms and executives on this year's list," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president and CEO.

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Deltek and Mike Corkery for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies."

Honorees will be recognized at the NVTC Tech 100 Celebration, "The Golden 20s," on December 6, 2022, 6 – 8 PM EST, at Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner. Learn more about the event and secure tickets here. Natasha Engan, Deltek's SVP of Global Sales, will serve as the event emcee that evening.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

NVTC Tech 100 Honoree 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltek