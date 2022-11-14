Revelry joins HERBL in Exclusive Distribution Partnership

HERBL to distribute Revelry's latest line of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and smell-proof accessories in California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelry , The leading cannabis lifestyle smell proof bag & luggage company, and now cannabis flower product company, announced its exclusive distribution partnership with HERBL , California's leading cannabis supply chain company.

Based out of Santa Cruz, Revelry has every step of consuming and storing flower covered. They offer a highly-curated cannabis strain selection as well as smell-proof accessories. Their focus on the outdoors and giving back to the community, helps them resonate with fellow adventurers, explorers, and those who strive to live "Off the Clock".

Revelry is committed to offering artisan quality mixed-light flower that remains consistent throughout every batch. Without compromise to the final product, they ensure their cannabis is priced for accessibility so that it can be experienced by all . Revelry's team is dedicated to providing a strong list of genetics through their farm based in Salinas. They use mixed light (Sun and LED) to allow for the highest quality flower with a year-round supply that has an accessible price point for the daily consumer. Additionally, their farm is committed to leaving a minimal footprint by using 150% less power, 50% less water, and no pesticides.

Their quality cannabis products go hand-in-hand with their smell-proof cannabis accessories which are designed to seamlessly transition through every part of the day. Their line of simple and discreet accessories include, but are not limited to, backpacks, duffles, and small bags. Their classic aesthetic, paired with their attention to detail, quality materials, and construction makes their collection perfect for any activity.

"Revelry is extremely proud to partner with HERBL, the best cannabis distribution team in the industry. We finally have the perfect platform for our quality products to find their way to dispensaries throughout California," said Brandon Stewart, Co-Founder & CEO of Revelry. "HERBL is the most talented cannabis distributor I've had the luxury to work with. I couldn't be more excited to launch our flower, pre-rolls, and smell-proof gear, through their network of dispensaries throughout California."

Revelry was founded by and remains a team of adventurers that like to explore and enjoy life while enhancing their experiences by enjoying quality cannabis. The company was built on those same principles that encourage people to find their passions, and use their flower to enjoy those moments even more.

We are excited to partner with Revelry, they are pioneers in the space and have been a part of the legacy that created the tracks in the industry. Not only do they now have great flower and pre-rolls for great value, they also have a full collection of cannabis luggage and lifestyle products that they first created because there was a need from cannabis consumers and growers like them," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Revelry addresses a broad spectrum of preferences, needs and lifestyle – I am excited to see this brand continue to innovate, resonate, and grow. Learn more about the partnership here .

About Revelry

Since 2015, Revelry is dedicated to supporting the cannabis consumer through the lens of adventure. With a broad variety of products ranging from smell-proof luggage to cannabis flower and pre-rolls, Revelry's lineup is uniquely committed to enhancing the cannabis lifestyle by the promotion of exploration and enjoyment of life. To learn more, follow Revelry on Instagram @revelryherbco & @revelrysupply or sign up for their newsletter at revelryherbco.com and revelrysupply.com.

About HERBL

HERBL is the leading cannabis supply chain solutions company in the largest cannabis markets in the U.S. and actively delivers to 1000+ licensed retailers in CA. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, a dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs, software experts, and distribution and retail leaders with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. HERBL's dynamic assortment of exclusive brand partners span multiple states and include companies both large and small, multistate and legacy, the highly recognized, and the upcoming and disruptive. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , or LinkedIn .

