Volition Announces Clinical Research Study with Oncovet

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has announced a clinical research study with Oncovet, a renowned veterinary referral clinic, specializing in medical and radiation oncology.

The non-interventional study is being led by Dr. Jérôme Benoit, Oncovet's Clinical Director, and will evaluate circulating nucleosomes of dogs and cats with cancer using Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test.

Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is a simple, easy-to-use blood test currently available for cancer screening in dogs with ongoing research into its use for cancer screening in cats, and disease monitoring in both species.

Dr. Jérôme Benoit, Clinical Director at Oncovet, said: "Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test has already been shown to detect systemic cancers in dogs such as lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma. We will seek to establish whether other common cancers that we regularly see in clinic, could also be detected in dogs and cats by measuring circulating nucleosomes at diagnosis and throughout treatment.

"We are excited to work with the team at Volition, providing samples from 100 dogs and 25 cats with a wide range of cancers, over the coming year. We look forward to supporting Volition as the company expands its operations into Europe, enabling veterinarians and pet owners across the region to benefit from the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test."

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Dr. Benoit and his team on this research study. Jérôme is highly respected within the veterinary oncology sector and Oncovet is well known in Europe for the design and management of veterinary clinical trials in dogs and cats."

"We are hoping that this initial study will be the start of an effective, long-term relationship with Oncovet, as we seek to broaden the range of cancers that our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test can detect across different species. We look forward to sharing the results."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

Findings from a clinical study conducted by Volition and Professor Wilson-Robles and the team at Texas A&M University, peer-reviewed and published in August 2022, showed that:

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's and Oncovet's website addresses are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website addresses are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

About Oncovet

Oncovet's mission is to give the best possible welcome and treatment to the patients you entrust us with. Oncovet strives for excellence and relies on the skills of its specialists renowned at European level, as well as on the team supporting them, to offer comprehensive care. Our services include surgery, cardiology, imaging, radiotherapy, medical oncology, and internal medicine. We care for patients who come to us from across Europe. For more information, go to: www.oncovet.fr

